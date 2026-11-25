It was in October 2024 that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was carted off of Huntington Bank Field with a torn Achilles tendon, the kind of injury that has been known to cost NFL players their careers. A little more than two months later, Watson was beginning his rehab work in Miami in hopes of playing again in 2025, when he rolled his ankle and tore his Achilles tendon. Again.

It is hard enough to come back from one tear of the tendon. But two?

There is much that can be said–and has been said–about Watson and his status in Cleveland, whether the picks the Browns gave up to get him, the inadvisable fully guaranteed contract he was granted or the 20-plus accusations of sexual assault against him for which he was suspended, but it can also be said that the work he put in to get back to being a productive quarterback is admirable. He’s helped bring a wayward Browns franchise back into the playoff picture in the AFC, and that has been impressive.

Deshaun Watson: ‘Everything’ Has Improved Physically

But Watson has not spoken much about where he is, physically and mentally, with the torn Achilles. Early in the year, he appeared more tentative about both the leg and shoulder injuries that held him back with the Browns–everyone will remember the seven-step drop while in the shotgun. Now, facing the stretch run from Thanksgiving through the end of the season, is the state of his health still weighing on his mind?

Watson said that “everything” has improved in terms of his approach to injury.

He explained: “I mean, I feel like mentally, physically, my shoulder, my Achilles, me running the ball, me trusting myself, me making certain throws, the pressure situations, everything. Just being able to if you had those areas all kind of got pluses. So again, just each week, want to continue to get better, find ways and just keep having fun doing it. And I can tell for myself that I’m finding ways to get better, most definitely.”

Browns Get National Audience

One indication of where the Browns have been in recent years, with three wins in 2024 and five in 2025, is the excitement around the organization of being flexed into the Sunday night spot this week for their game against the Raiders. Watson, after leading the team to six crunch-time wins this year, has been used in the promos.

He said being highlighted for football instead of everything else that has happened in his career is rewarding.

Said Watson: “It’s a great, again, I keep saying it, great opportunity for myself. Great opportunity for me to be able to, again, a year ago I was sitting on the couch watching these types of games, and who knew where I was going to be at. So, it’s definitely a blessing and a great chance for me to go out there, have fun and enjoy it again. Again, a year ago I was on the couch with my wife and just watching these types of games, hoping and dreaming that I have this opportunity. And now I do. So, I’m going to take full advantage of it and enjoy it.”

The Browns and Raiders kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.