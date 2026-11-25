The Iowa Hawkeyes wouldn’t be in the College Football Playoff if the season ended today.

But the latest CFP rankings, released Tuesday night, give Iowa quite an opportunity in front of them if they can simply get a little bit of help.

Iowa is 9-2 entering the final week of the regular season and will play Nebraska, another ranked team, this weekend.

The Hawkeyes need to win to get to 10-2, and then they have a few other rooting interests at play that could get them into the CFP.

Iowa CFP Ranking

Iowa moved up to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were unveiled on Tuesday night.

The Hawkeyes had ranked at No. 15 last week, so this is a key move up the board.

The Playoff is in its final year as a 12-team format, but the 12th spot is set to go to the highest-ranking Group of 6 team. That means to get in as an at-large bid, Iowa would need to rise to No. 11.

Currently, the rankings include No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 BYU, No. 11 Texas Tech and No. 12 Oregon.

Importantly, Iowa has moved ahead of Indiana, which is now No. 14 after losing to Washington.

Iowa CFP Path

Iowa will need to win against Nebraska and then get some help.

It’s hard to know exactly how high the committee would push Iowa with a win and losses by the teams above them. It feels like No. 7 Miami and upward wouldn’t drop below the Hawkeyes even with a loss.

It’s start at No. 8 Wake Forest, and going through UCLA, BYU, Texas Tech and Oregon, where it feels like leapfrog opportunities exist for Iowa.

UCLA is in danger this weekend against USC as the Bruins battle quarterback injuries.

And the Ducks are playing a Washington team that just upset Indiana.

If Iowa can get two losses total out of those five teams directly in front of them, and pair that with a win over the Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes have a real chance here.