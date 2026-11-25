During a short week, the Philadelphia Eagles had plenty of question marks about the health status of several key players. The veteran wideout DeVonta Smith is one to worry about.

Since training camp, Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury that won’t seem to go away fully. Although he was optimistic that the concerns were in the rearview when the 2026 NFL season officially kicked off, that wasn’t the case.

Smith ended up missing a chunk of the season and just returned to the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming out of the bye week. Now, his hamstring is really getting put to the test, as the Eagles are right back at it on Thursday in Dallas.

How Is DeVonta Smith’s Hamstring Holding Up?

The Eagles haven’t held a true practice yet this week.

When the team released Monday’s injury report, it was an estimate. Tuesday’s report was from a walkthrough, so the team estimated what every player would’ve been if it was a true practice.

Fortunately, it seems like Smith is in good shape. Although he’s still on the injury report, the Eagles deemed him a full participant on Tuesday. He’s got one more session to make it through before the Eagles face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

DeVonta Smith Before The Cowboys Game

When the Cowboys faced the Eagles the first time this season, Smith was absent.

Following the Eagles’ Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, Smith was dealing with a re-aggravated hamstring. He went on a multi-week absence after a seven-catch, 75-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers.

When Smith returned to the field on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was targeted by Joe Milton 12 times. The star wideout caught five passes for 41 yards.

It wasn’t a flashy showing by Smith, but he was a clear difference-maker, bringing in the biggest catch of the day in clutch time. The Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Barring any setbacks, it seems Smith is on pace to play the Cowboys.