Rookie offensive tackle Tristan Leigh has found his way back to the Minnesota Vikings again.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings signed Leigh to their practice squad Tuesday.

This is the fourth time Minnesota has acquired Leigh in some fashion. The first was signing him as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft.

Since waiving him at the league’s roster deadline in August, the Vikings had signed and waived the tackle to the practice squad twice. Tuesday’s signing was the third time Minnesota inked him to a practice squad deal.

Leigh is replacing inside linebacker Josh Ross, who the Vikings released from the practice squad Tuesday.

Vikings Sign Tackle Tristan Leigh to Practice Squad Again

Leigh is back in Minnesota to provide the Vikings additional tackle depth from the practice squad.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein commended the tackle for his athleticism during the draft process last spring.

“Former five-star recruit with good length and athletic ability but inconsistencies that could hurt his chances on the next level. Leigh has the footwork and hand-timing for protection success in the early stages of the rep but struggles anchoring against power,” wrote Zierlein. “He gets into trouble with excessive lunging.

“He’s quick out of his stance and is able to hit lateral/second-level landmarks but his lack of sustain strength will be hard for him to overcome as a run blocker.”

Leigh joined the Vikings practice squad for the first time when Minnesota first formed the squad after the preseason. But the Vikings cut Leigh before the regular season started on September 2.

About a month later, Leigh re-joined the squad on October 6. During that stint, the tackle spent almost three weeks with the Vikings before getting cut again.

Leigh hasn’t experienced a stint with any other NFL team this season. The tackle is still waiting to make his league debut during the regular season.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, Leigh played college football at Clemson.