The New Jersey Devils landed a fourth-line gem when they traded for Jesper Boqvist along with Evan Rodrigues over the summer.

For most of his career, Boqvist has logged fourth-line minutes. He also never posted over 23 points in a single season.

That might change in Newark, where Boqvist is tied for fourth on the team with seven goals. He also has 12 points in 22 games, putting him on pace for 45 points and 27 goals. For a player currently recording 11:27 of average total ice time, it drives home how much Boqvist is making the most of his chances.

Boqvist’s scoring prowess is especially impressive. His scoring is on par with Timo Meier, Connor Brown, and Rodrigues, who also have seven goals.

The difference? Meier, Brown, and Rodrigues have averaged 15:28 or more of total ice time per game. Meier and Rodrigues have appeared in 24 games as opposed to Boqvist’s 22 heading into Wednesday’s matchups. Brown has seen time in 16 matchups.

Here is another fun fact: Boqvist has never scored over 12 goals in a season. Therefore, it took him 22 games to climb over 50 percent toward his career-highs in points (23) and goals (12). Unless there is a major meltdown between late November and mid-April, expect Boqvist to shatter his current scoring totals.

Jesper Boqvist’s Production Raises An Interesting Question

During New Jersey’s practice on Tuesday, Boqvist once again lined up on the fourth line alongside Cody Glass and Stefan Noesen, per Amanda Stein.

But should Boqvist see more opportunities and ice time with New Jersey, given his recent production? It is easy to say “yes” to that question. But when one looks at the finer details, it’s also easy to backtrack.

Boqvist is part of a stellar New Jersey Devils lineup that has scored 90 goals this season. That puts them fourth in the NHL. They are also averaging 3.75 goals per game, and almost everyone in the forward group has pitched in.

Further, Connor Brown (13 points in 16 games) and Anthony Mantha (10 points in 17 games) have produced more points per game, on average, than Boqvist. Mantha is currently missing extended time with an injury, so that naturally gives New Jersey a reason to look more at Boqvist.

Boqvist may be producing at a career-best pace, but he is also tied for eighth among forwards with Luke Evangelista in points. He could even be ninth in points if Mantha were healthy.

Therefore, Boqvist, if he regularly receives more ice time, should get no more than fringe third-line minutes. He has produced well for a player of his caliber. But he is still, at best, the eighth or ninth forward in terms of production on the team.

Boqvist’s Presence Proves How Deep New Jersey Has Gotten

It was genius to send Jacob Markstrom to Florida for Boqvist and Rodrigues — who has 13 points in 24 games. Both players have made the Devils deeper and much tougher to deal with following a lean season in which they missed the playoffs.

While Boqvist is mainly a fourth-line player despite his production and should remain one, he still plays an important role for New Jersey. If the Devils found one or two more lower-liners like Boqvist, they would be even tougher to beat as the season continues.