Several golf coaches have made their mark on Scottie Scheffler’s life. A lot of people have contributed to his career, making him the World No. 1 he is today.

One of those names is Randy Smith, whom Scheffler frequently mentions. The four-time major winner and his wife, Meredith, launched a junior tour event named after him.

But he is not alone. There’s another coach from his high school days who also had an immense impact on his life and is responsible for the nickname “Sheff.”

Scottie Scheffler Makes Personal Admission on Golf Coach

Scheffler has rarely talked about his golf coach, Jeff Loyd, at Highland Park High School in Texas. He also had just as important a contribution as Smith. Recently, the World No. 1 spoke some words about him.

“Coach Loyd was really competitive,” Scheffler said. “He was my golf coach in high school. He taught me a lot about how to handle myself on the golf course, how to handle emotions and how to compete in a tough way. It had a big impact on my life, especially in terms of my career.”

Scottie Scheffler and Jeff Loyd’s History

Loyd first knew Scheffler as a kid in gym class, not as a golfer. He was Scheffler’s physical education teacher at Armstrong Elementary School. He remembers the sisters as sweet and never any trouble. Scheffler was the one he had to get onto.

In dodgeball, kickball or anything else, Scheffler absolutely hated losing. Loyd says he had to rein him in a bit in the gym and called him a fierce competitor. He also gave him the name he still uses. He never liked calling him Scottie.

The story Loyd tells most came in the spring of 2013, Scheffler’s junior year. Scheffler was the defending state medalist when he hurt his left ankle days before the state tournament.

Scheffler texted Loyd, “Hey, coach, just wanted to let you know that I twisted my ankle but I’m fine.”

Immediately, Loyd called Scheffler.

“What do you mean you sprained your ankle?” Loyd asked him.

“Coach, I’m fine,” Scheffler said. “It’s no big deal.”

“Well, with it being this close to state, I’m going to do my due diligence and have a backup plan ready if this turns out to not be exactly what you’re telling me,” Loyd said.

When Loyd met him at Onion Creek Club outside Austin the day before the state finals, he learned that Scheffler had sprained his left ankle when he stepped on an acorn.

“How’s it affecting your swing?” Loyd asked him.

Scheffler explained that the only adjustment he had to make was pointing his left foot toward the target. “Yeah, but it’s no big deal. I can swing with it.”

“I’ll be the one to determine that,” Loyd told him. “All right, let me see what you’ve got.”

Scheffler swung a 5-iron and knocked a ball within a few feet of his target. From there, he went on to reach where he is.

Scottie Scheffler Soon to Be Back on the Course

Scheffler is going to be back on the course after a long offseason. He has been added to the field of the Hero World Challenge. He is going to compete against a star-studded field that also includes former World No. 1, Tiger Woods.

Scheffler was also nominated for the Player of the Year award and is the favorite to win it for the fifth consecutive time, matching Woods’ record.

After the Hero World Challenge, Scheffler will be participating in Optum Golf Channel Games.