Devon Dampier has been brilliant for the Utah Utes all season.

The playmaking quarterback is the biggest reason that the Utes are No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, as well as the last undefeated team in the country.

As long as Utah has Dampier, the Utes have a chance to beat anyone. They’re legitimate national title contenders.

Those immediate goals make future problems seem a little further off, but soon enough, the college football world is going to be filled with quarterbacks making transfer decisions.

And while Utah doesn’t want to think about it, Dampier can play a role in the transfer market — even if it’s not directly.

Utah Transfer QB Decisions

Dampier wouldn’t be expected to transfer this offseason, although he does have eligibility remaining and would immediately be the most sought-after player in the country if his name went in the portal.

Instead, it’s Dampier’s NFL decision that could matter to Utah.

While most have seemed to anticipate a return to the Utes by Dampier, that’s not a given. A deep postseason run could convince Dampier (and the league) that he’s ready for the NFL.

But if Dampier doesn’t head to the NFL and returns to Utah, his backup may want out.

“Dampier is having a terrific season for the Utes and has another year of eligibility remaining,” The Athletic’s Antonio Morales wrote in a new article published on Wednesday. “If he returns to Utah, that throws the future of talented backup Byrd Ficklin into flux.”

Ficklin is a playmaker much like Dampier, and while he isn’t a household name, he’d draw a ton of transfer interest if he hit the portal.

Utah clearly would like to keep both guys, but that’s hard to do in the modern world of college football.

Clearly, the Utes won’t complain if Dampier comes back, but it does have implications on Ficklin’s future.

Utah Schedule

Utah’s quest to finish the regular season undefeated has its final test on Friday night.

The Utes will be at home against West Virginia, which has one of the worst defenses in the country.

Dampier could have a field day on Friday night — Ficklin could too, for that matter.

From there, the Utes will aim for a conference championship, and then for a national title — their future problems can wait.