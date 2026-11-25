The Pittsburgh Steelers have added more wide receiver depth before Week 12.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers signed veteran wideout Brandon Smith to their practice squad. Smith rejoined the squad just five days after getting waived.

The 27-year-old spent the first 10 weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season on the Steelers practice squad and/or active roster. The Steelers added Smith to their active roster on Halloween before playing the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

In five games this season, Smith has posted four receptions for 39 yards on five targets.

Steelers Bring Back WR Brandon Smith on the Practice Squad

Smith is in his sixth NFL season. His career began with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

After stints with the Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and in the XFL along with the UFL, Smith made his NFL debut with the New York Jets in 2024. From 2024-25, Smith appeared in three contests for New York.

The 27-year-old has earned the most playing time of his career with the Steelers this season. In three games over two seasons with the Jets, Smith played just nine offensive snaps along with 13 on special teams.

With the Steelers this season, he has lined up for 154 offensive snaps, which almost equaled half the team’s snaps on offense in Smith’s five games. He has also played 37 special teams snaps.

Smith is back with Pittsburgh to give the team a fourth receiver option on the practice squad. The Steelers also have Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Brandon Johnson and Max Hurleman on the squad.

Hurleman made his NFL debut Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurleman led the Steelers with 61 receiving yards on six catches. He likely received more playing time than expected because of D.K. Metcalf’s ejection.

Hurleman also returned kickoffs and punts well against the Eagles.

Any of the four receivers could be options as practice squad elevations in Week 12 although Hurleman is likely the favorite because of his versatility and success last week.

The Steelers will host the Denver Broncos on Friday, November 27 at 3 pm ET.

Mike McCarthy Makes Change With Aaron Rodgers at QB

If Smith gets more playing time on Pittsburgh’s offense in Week 12, it won’t be with Aaron Rodgers.

The Steelers announced last Tuesday night they have benched Rodgers for the Broncos matchup. Mason Rudolph will start Friday.

Although it might not be a permanent change, the quarterback switch could hurt Smith’s chances of getting another regular season opportunity. Smith played with Rodgers while with the Jets, which gave him a previous connection to the quarterback. That might have helped Smith catch his first NFL pass on October 25.

Granted, all the practice squad receivers have experience with Rodgers at this point. Valdes-Scantling also has a lot more time with Rodgers than Smith, so the change behind center might hurt Valdes-Scantling’s propositions of playing the most.

There also might not be much of an opportunity for the Steelers to make practice squad elevations at wide receiver anyway. Roman Wilson returned from injured reserve Sunday, and Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to do the same Friday.

The Steelers will enter Friday’s matchup with a 6-4 record. They have lost two straight, which led to the team benching Rodgers.