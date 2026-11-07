Rams Floated in Trade Proposal for Speedy Former 3rd-Round Pick

The Los Angeles Rams could add a receiver before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline hits without giving up much draft capital.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz proposed Saturday, Nov. 7, that the Rams acquire Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round selection.

The proposal comes as Los Angeles continues playing without six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams, who suffered a ruptured hamstring in October.

Brown, 27, could provide another target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, although his recent injury raises questions about a potential deal.

ESPN Proposes Rams Trade for Dyami Brown, Draft Pick

Schatz outlined the offer in ESPN’s November 7 trade deadline predictions.

The analyst argued that Brown could give Los Angeles more than current receiver Tutu Atwell, particularly when blocking in the running game.

“Brown is a better run blocker with 30 pounds on Atwell,” Schatz wrote.

Brown has caught nine passes for 94 yards across seven games this season. His limited production hasn’t changed Schatz’s view of his ability to stretch defenses.

The former third-round pick has 88 receptions for 1,105 yards and five touchdowns across his NFL career.

He also showed his potential during Washington’s 2024 playoff run, catching 14 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in three games.

The proposed deal would cost Los Angeles only a slight move down in the 2027 draft.

It would also restore a seventh-round pick the franchise previously traded to Baltimore in a deal involving cornerback Tre’Davious White.

For a Rams team carrying a 4-4 record, Brown could offer inexpensive depth behind Puka Nacua.

Dyami Brown Injury Looms Ahead of Trade Deadline

Brown’s health could make the deal harder to complete.

The Commanders ruled him out for Sunday’s matchup against Los Angeles after he injured his calf during Thursday’s practice.

He did not practice Friday.

Washington will also be without Treylon Burks, who has a foot injury. Terry McLaurin remains on injured reserve, leaving the team short on healthy receivers.

Los Angeles has its own concerns.

Adams underwent surgery following his October injury, and head coach Sean McVay initially estimated a six-to-10-week recovery.

However, McVay has shown little interest in pursuing outside help.

“That’s not something that we’ve talked about right now,” McVay told reporters in October.

The coach has since indicated that he expects several injured players to return in the coming weeks.

Brown would give the Rams another option while Adams recovers, but his calf injury and Washington’s thin receiving corps complicate matters.

Neither team has publicly confirmed trade discussions involving Brown.