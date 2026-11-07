This week, the Philadelphia Eagles reached an injury settlement with the veteran running back Dameon Pierce.

After signing Pierce to the official 53-man roster roughly one month ago, the Eagles cut ties with him on November 6. Now that he’s a free agent, Pierce has reportedly drawn interest from several NFL teams, who are on the hunt for a new rusher.

5-Year NFL RB Gets Interest From Multiple Teams After Eagles Cut

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Pierce has generated interest from at least seven different teams.

The Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and the San Francisco 49ers have reached out to Pierce’s camp with interest.

Pierce just wrapped up his first season with the Eagles, after appearing in a handful of games. It’s unclear what’s next for Pierce, but he might land with another club soon.

Dameon Pierce’s Eagles Stint

After getting injured during the preseason, Pierce didn’t make the final cuts with the Eagles.

Once the Eagles started racking up injuries in the backfield, they elevated Pierce. He picked up 11 carries against the Jaguars, going for 14 yards.

In his second game (a start) against the Carolina Panthers, Pierce took on 12 carries for 35 yards and one touchdown. His final game was against the Dallas Cowboys. Pierce contributed 47 yards on 14 carries. He scored his second touchdown of the season.