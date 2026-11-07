USF’s Brian Hartline Under Fire After Leaving Ohio State

Brian Hartline chose to chart his own path this season.

The long-time Ohio State coach and recruiting master left to become the head coach at the University of South Florida, and it was going quite well, with USF off to a 6-2 start to the season entering Friday night.

But on Friday, USF lost a tough 20-17 game to East Carolina.

Afterward, Hartline made a decision that has him under some fire — or in some ways, it might not have been his fault after all.

Brian Hartline Questioned for Decision

Hartline chose not to hold a postgame press conference on Friday night.

That’s never going to endear him to any media.

However, it might not be Hartline’s fault. Apparently, ECU wasn’t giving a setup, and it was supposed to happen on the field, and there was a field storm — that’s why USF said it couldn’t happen:

#USF’s Brian Hartline will not have a post game presser, a statement sent to media said: “Field storming makes media untenable here. We have to be on the field. No set up provided by ECU… Please make this known on social. Don’t want people think he is ducking media. He is not.” — mithil vyas (@mithil__vyas) November 7, 2026

Brian Hartline has played and coached at Ohio State and the NFL… so he understandably doesn’t know what it’s like at D3 tracking down a coach on the field — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 7, 2026

Brian Hartline Makes Up For It

Hartline held a press conference on Saturday to try and make up for his absence on Friday night.

#USF coach Brian Hartline on the fans’ frustration about Tim Beck and offensive struggles: “I don’t really have much response. I would say that I can recognize [fans’] frustration.” “But at this point, we’re going to keep pushing forward, and we’ll try to keep getting better.” — mithil vyas (@mithil__vyas) November 7, 2026

Waiting on the full recording of Brian Hartline’s presser, but… * No update on Crowther, he’ll leave that for the injury report. * Talked extensively about the failures in one-score games. * Discussed a lot about culture and what needs to happen going forward. Interesting comments about building something long-term over being a one-year wonder of a program. * Was asked about the vitriol online about Tim Beck’s status. Said he didn’t have anything to add there, and that they will evaluate everything including players and coaches at the end of the season. We’ll get something in full later today or at latest tomorrow AM, but bear with us as with travel and technology it’s certainly been a weird one. — The Bay Area Examiner (@BayAreaExaminer) November 7, 2026

It’s definitely been an odd sequence for Hartline between the lack of postgame presser and then an impromptu Saturday availability.

Regardless of who’s at fault, Hartline won’t be thrilled that South Florida lost to ECU. They’ll just have to try and bounce back.