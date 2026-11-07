Hi, Subscriber

USF’s Brian Hartline Under Fire After Leaving Ohio State

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 5: Head coach Brian Hartline of the South Florida Bulls leads his team on to the field against the Florida International Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Brian Hartline chose to chart his own path this season.

The long-time Ohio State coach and recruiting master left to become the head coach at the University of South Florida, and it was going quite well, with USF off to a 6-2 start to the season entering Friday night.

But on Friday, USF lost a tough 20-17 game to East Carolina.

Afterward, Hartline made a decision that has him under some fire — or in some ways, it might not have been his fault after all.

Brian Hartline Questioned for Decision

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 06: Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warmups before the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hartline chose not to hold a postgame press conference on Friday night.

That’s never going to endear him to any media.

However, it might not be Hartline’s fault. Apparently, ECU wasn’t giving a setup, and it was supposed to happen on the field, and there was a field storm — that’s why USF said it couldn’t happen:

Brian Hartline Makes Up For It

GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 29: Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Hartline held a press conference on Saturday to try and make up for his absence on Friday night.

It’s definitely been an odd sequence for Hartline between the lack of postgame presser and then an impromptu Saturday availability.

Regardless of who’s at fault, Hartline won’t be thrilled that South Florida lost to ECU. They’ll just have to try and bounce back.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

USF’s Brian Hartline Under Fire After Leaving Ohio State

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Ohio State News

More Heavy on Ohio State News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x