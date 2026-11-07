Jets Add Super Bowl Champ, Make Final Call on 6-Foot-7 OL for Chiefs Game

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets have made their final decision on Brant Banks. The Jets are getting close with Troy Reeder, too, as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

“#Jets are also elevating OL Brant Banks and LB Troy Reeder from the practice squad for the game against the Chiefs, per source,” the Associated Press’ Dennis Waszak reported on X on November 7.

“It’s the third time Banks has been elevated and the second for Reeder.”

#Jets are also elevating OL Brant Banks and LB Troy Reeder from the practice squad for the game against the Chiefs, per source. It’s the third time Banks has been elevated and the second for Reeder. https://t.co/ZeiF6avPaL — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 7, 2026

Banks is a 6-foot-7 former undrafted free agent described by NFL Draft Diamonds as a “massive” player entering the league in 2025.

Despite this being his final of three elevations with the Jets, Banks has yet to see action in a game this season for New York. His most recent regular-season appearance came in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign. Then, Banks was with the Green Bay Packers.

He has also spent time with the Tenneessee Titans.

After this, the Jets must either sign Banks to their 53-man roster to have him active in another game or find another option. That makes his playing time, or lack thereof, even more notable.

Jets Close to Final Decision on Troy Reeder Amid Brant Banks Move

Reeder, like Banks, is a former UDFA. He has also played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, winning a Super Bowl with the latter in 2021.

Unlike Banks, Reeder has seen action in multiple games for the Jets already this season.

He has 4 total tackles in his five appearances. He has played a sizeable role but one strictly on special teams for New York. Reeder has 38 starts in 111 games played, logging 339 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions.

The Jets have also already had Reeder on their 53-man roster.

His use, again unlike Banks, suggests that a move back to the Jets 53-man roster could be in store for Reeder. That will be in the days to come following their Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs.