NASCAR O’Reilly Series Qualifying: Who Won Pole for Championship Race?

Sheldon Creed will lead the field to the green flag Saturday in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway after winning the pole position in qualifying.

Creed turned a lap of 33.578 seconds at 160.820 mph in his No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet, edging Austin Hill by 0.039 seconds. It is his sixth career pole in the series, and it comes in his final start with the team.

Qualifying itself, run one car at a time in the early afternoon, ran cleanly with no reported accidents, spins or major mechanical problems. The same could not be said for Friday’s practice, when a tire problem and a brush with the wall briefly interrupted the weekend’s preparation.

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES — CHAMPIONSHIP RACE STARTING GRID Homestead-Miami Speedway • Saturday, November 7, 2026 • 5 p.m. ET Pos Car Driver Team Make Lap Time Speed (mph) 1 00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 33.578 160.820 2 21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33.617 160.633 3 1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports Chevrolet 33.632 160.561 4 2 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 33.649 160.480 5 19 Brent Crews Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33.657 160.442 6 99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports Chevrolet 33.687 160.299 7 17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33.733 160.081 8 20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33.753 159.986 9 18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33.786 159.830 10 87 Nick Sanchez Peterson Racing Group Chevrolet 33.787 159.825 11 7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports Chevrolet 33.814 159.697 12 41 Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 33.839 159.579 13 88 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports Chevrolet 33.886 159.358 14 8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports Chevrolet 33.907 159.259 15 54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33.914 159.226 16 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Chevrolet 33.935 159.128 17 24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 33.962 159.001 18 48 Patrick Staropoli Big Machine Racing Chevrolet 34.013 158.763 19 26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 34.015 158.753 20 96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports Chevrolet 34.076 158.469 21 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 34.101 158.353 22 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 34.165 158.056 23 32 Andrew Patterson Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 34.192 157.932 24 53 Will Rodgers Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 34.244 157.692 25 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 34.297 157.448 26 38 JJ Yeley RSS Racing Chevrolet 34.345 157.228 27 42 Brad Perez Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 34.362 157.150 28 31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 34.390 157.022 29 45 Lavar Scott Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 34.394 157.004 30 91 Mason Maggio DGM Racing Chevrolet 34.401 156.972 31 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Chevrolet 34.456 156.722 32 02 Ryan Ellis Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet 34.465 156.681 33 50 Preston Pardus Pardus Racing Inc. Chevrolet 34.702 155.611 34 92 Josh Williams DGM Racing Chevrolet 34.760 155.351 35 55 Joey Gase Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 34.775 155.284 36 07 Josh Bilicki SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet 34.832 155.030 37 0 Garrett Smithley SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet 34.862 154.896 38 47 Dawson Cram Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet 34.916 154.657 Starting positions based on qualifying results. Car numbers, teams and manufacturers from the published starting lineup; lap times and speeds from NASCAR.com qualifying results.

Haas Factory Team’s Sheldon Creed Grabs the Pole

Practice produced the weekend’s only real trouble. Jesse Love stalled on the backstretch after a left-rear tire problem entering Turn 1, which brought out a brief stoppage. Corey Day also lightly scraped the wall while testing the high line. Creed was fifth-fastest in that session.

Both drivers recovered in time to post strong qualifying runs. Hill took second at 33.617 seconds and 160.633 mph, with Carson Kvapil third at 33.632 and Love fourth at 33.649. Day qualified seventh. Brent Crews starts fifth and Parker Retzlaff sixth, while Brandon Jones, William Sawalich and Nicholas Sanchez complete the top 10 starters in eighth, ninth and 10th. Points leader Justin Allgaier starts 11th.

Allgaier will have to work through traffic early, with Kvapil, Love and Day all lined up in front of him. The top 10 starters are separated by just 0.209 seconds, from Creed’s 33.578 to Sanchez’s 33.787.

Sheldon Creed’s Title Chances After Taking the Pole

The finale is a pure points race, and Allgaier leads Love by 22 points. Day trails by 23, Kvapil by 31 and Creed by 42. Sam Mayer sits sixth, 97 points back, with the rest of the 12-driver Chase field further behind. Creed’s 42-point deficit is the largest among the top five, while Love, Kvapil and Day all start in the top seven and remain within reach of the lead.

Creed led the Chase earlier in the postseason before an ignition problem at Phoenix dropped him to 32nd, two laps down. Pole position gives him clean air and early track position on a 1.5-mile oval, but to win the title he needs a win with stage points and maximum bonus points while the four drivers ahead of him finish poorly or run into trouble.

The 200-lap, 300-mile race, split into stages of 45, 90 and 200 laps, is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch on The CW Network, with streaming available on the ESPN App through ESPN Unlimited and on The CW App, which also offers in-car cameras. Live-TV services including DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV carry the broadcast as well. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio handle the radio call.

Creed showed speed all weekend, going from fifth in practice to first in qualifying, and he now gets one last race in the No. 00 car. Stage points at laps 45 and 90 can reshuffle the standings before the final run to the checkered flag. Creed starts first. The 200 laps ahead will settle whether that is enough to move him up from fifth to taking the ultimate prize.