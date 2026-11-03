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Absent WWE Superstar Not Leaving Company

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Jordynne Grace
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Jordynne Grace appears on SmackDown

Many wrestling fans were wondering if WWE superstar Jordyn Grace would be exiting the company amid an absence that has many questioning where she is and what WWE is doing with her.

When Grace signed with WWE following her departure from TNA (where she had an incredible run) many anticipated big things for the veteran.

She was positioned strong as part of WWE’s partnership with TNA, being featured as a participant in the Royal Rumble while still a member of TNA’s roster.

When she signed with WWE and landed in NXT it seemed that it was only a matter of time before she was going to be a big player on the main roster.

But, WWE has had a lackluster run for Grace and recent changes to her social media bio had fans wondering if a departure was on the horizon.

According to Fightful Select, Grace signed a five-year contract with WWE in January 2025 after finishing up with TNA, which runs through 2029, meaning she is staying put in WWE.

Recent rumors suggested that Grace is penciled in for a tag team with Ivy Nile, which would make a formidable tandem, but nothing has materialized as of yet.

With Grace confirmed to be staying maybe WWE now take the opportunity to push her properly.

Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more. Anthony has interviewed athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many others. Anthony has also extensively covered marketing trends for outlets such as Search Engine Journal, gaming and content creation, and other entertainment verticals launching outlets such as Fright Nerd and Disko More about Anthony DiMoro

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