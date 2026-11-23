The New York Jets may only have three wins this season, but they also have a superstar pass rusher.

“David Bailey is the fourth rookie to get at least 8.5 sacks and 6 fumbles in a season — and it’s only Week 11. The others: Jevon Kearse (1999), Dwight Freeney (2002), [and] Terrell Suggs (2003),” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic posted.

David Bailey is the fourth rookie to get at least 8.5 sacks and 6 fumbles in a season — and it's only Week 11. The others:Jevon Kearse (1999)Dwight Freeney (2002)Terrell Suggs (2003) https://t.co/1VoQxqxdar— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 22, 2026

Freeney is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Suggs was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025, and Kearse is a former All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler, and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Pretty good company.

“David Bailey’s career is off to a historic start. His 2.0-sack performance in Week 11 was already his third multi-sack game through his first 10 NFL games, joining only Reggie White, Santana Dotson, Julius Peppers, Bruce Irvin, and Ezekiel Ansah since sacks became official in 1982,” the NFL+ account shared.

On the Verge of More History

Through the first 11 games of the season, Bailey has 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He is just half a sack away from tying the all-time single-season Jets franchise record set by Hugh Douglas in 1995 (10).

Jevon “The Freak” Kearse holds the NFL rookie record with 14.5 sacks in 1999. Bailey is only five sacks away from tying that record and 5.5 sacks from breaking that record. With six games left to go, Bailey is on pace to make history.

With all of those things bubbling, perhaps this shouldn’t be surprising news. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, “David Bailey is the new favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (-130) at DraftKings, passing Arvell Reese (+135).”

Superpower Shift

Aaron Glenn’s alleged “superpower” is being a defensive playcaller. He gave up that special skill two weeks ago, and it seemed to have a positive impact on the team.

Glenn gave up play-calling ahead of the Week 10 Buffalo Bills game, but he refused to reveal who would be the play-caller in Week 11.

“Pretty clear that Aaron Glenn is not calling the defense again. He does not even have his large laminated play sheet this week. He is carrying a smaller version and it is rolled up in his hand,” Brian Costello of the New York Post shared on X.

Whatever works, works.

“Well, that’s what he do. I mean, I’m not surprised. You guys ask me that all the time, and I’ll keep telling you the same thing, we expect that from him. I think he’s close to 10 sacks right now. The thing that is really sticking out to me is the fact that he is doing everything that he can to get the ball back to the offense. He has six or seven forced fumbles this year, and I don’t know where that is as far as a record, but it has to be somewhere up there,” Glenn told the media on Sunday, November 22.

“Listen, anytime that he is on the field, he gives us a chance for something big to happen. He is a big-time playmaker; I call players like him ‘pressure players.’ He is able to make big plays at a time of need, and he does a good job with that,” Glenn added.