The San Francisco 49ers lost a critical piece of their offense during Sunday night’s Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, when starting right offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a gruesome lower-leg injury in the first half.

NBC cameras couldn’t cut away before a shot came through of McKivitz on the ground at Estadio Balnorte, giving viewers a quick glimpse of what just happened to his lower left leg — an image that will be hard to forget.

“The reactions to Colton McKivitz’s injury tells you everything you need to know,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “Air cast for the 49ers’ RT too. Brutal for the Niners, as Vederian Lowe takes over on the right side.”

“Colton McKivitz suffered a Left ankle/fibula fracture,” Dr. Jeff Mueller wrote on his official X account. “Huge loss to the 49ers OL, he’s been very solid at RT.”

SNF color commentator Cris Collinsworth quickly pointed out that McKivitz, who signed a 3-year, $45 million contract extension before the 2025 season, had not given up a sack this season and had played in 77 consecutive games for the 49ers.

“Trent Williams just gave McKivitz a long hug and, presumably, some words of encouragement,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on X. “Brutal injury for a player who has been so good for the 49ers this year.”

The 49ers took a 20-10 lead on the same drive, with a touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy to wide receiver Mike Evans, then went up 27-10 on the Vikings’ ensuing possession on an interception return for a touchdown by 49ers free safety Ji’Ayir Brown.

Colton McKivitz Playing at Pro Bowl Level

McKivitz has truly been playing the best football of his career this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, McKivitz’s 82.8 overall grade through the first 9 games of the season puts him 7th out of 72 eligible players at his position.

“Awful injury to Colton McKivitz, who was having a career year,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on X. “Really big loss for the 49ers.”

“Colton McKivitz is one of the best right tackles in the league, and it looks like this is a bad (injury),” NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco wrote on X.

From 5th-Round Pick to Elite NFL Starter

McKivitz, 6-foot-6 and 301 pounds, was the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019 at West Virginia and was also named All-American and a 2-time All-Big 12 pick.

The 49ers selected McKivitz in the 5th round (No. 153 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He only started 5 games over his first 3 seasons with the 49ers before taking over as the full-time starter at right offensive tackle in 2023, when Mike McGlinchey left to sign with the Denver Broncos in free agency.

McKivitz, 30, has started every game for the 49ers since 2023, and his current contract will bring his career earnings to $55.9 million and runs through 2028.