The New York Mets made the biggest MLB headlines so far in free agency by signing superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal to a $450 million contract over nine years. A shift in philosophies have seen the Mets spending more on big money contracts in most recent offseasons than the cross-town rival New York Yankees. Early reactions show negative reactions from Yankees fans burying the Mets for making this move.

Popular comments on the Yankees subreddit show the overall opinion from the fan base:

“Will they finally break .500” “Super predictable outcome. Guess he’s never winning the World Series” “Him and Soto are gonna go on baller October vacations” “This is going to be one of the worst contracts in baseball 2 years in. He was already starting to decline a bit this year and he doesn’t take care of himself.” “Forgive me for saying but that is insane. He’s had 3 elbow surgeries.” “$450 million to not be Cam Schlittler”

All the top comments showed Yankees fan burying the move and showing bitterness towards the Mets for spending on a big name. Yankees fans are hoping to see a noteworthy addition to the offense, but they have been quiet in free agency so far. Keeping closer David Bednar for another season is the only big move by Brian Cashman.

Why Yankees Fans Are Mocking Tarik Skubal

The injury history to Skubal remains a big concern for the Mets to sign him to a contract lasting nearly a decade. Skubal became arguably the best pitcher in the league for the Detroit Tigers, but they did not want to invest the money he desired in a new contract.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a bold move to land Skubal and boosted their chances for a third consecutive World Series run this season. This obviously didn’t work out, and Skubal tested the free agent market looking for the highest bidder.

Milwaukee Brewers proved that a good offense could beat Skubal and the Dodgers super team. Yankees fans have cited the Dodgers’ failure and Skubal’s ability to pitch enough innings when insulting this move. Some of it could be deemed jealousy as the Mets continue to spend more money than the previous top spending Yankees franchise.

Why Mets Believe In Tarik Skubal

Signing any starting pitcher to such a massive contract is a huge risk, but it is worth it if the team contends for a World Series. The Mets have struggled to win, despite recently signing Juan Soto away from the Yankees and a handful of other big names.

Pitching remained a flaw this season for a horrendous year missing the postseason in Queens yet again. Skubal was the biggest name available, and owner Steve Cohen clearly loves to chase the star power in his search for a championship.

The hope is that Skubal and young pitcher Nolan McLean can anchor a top pitching staff. There is more than enough talent for the Mets to play winning baseball again. However, Yankees fans and other critics are expecting Skubal to fail for more disappointment.