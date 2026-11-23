The Las Vegas Raiders lost 38-24 to the Denver Broncos on Nov. 22 in Week 11, dropping to 4-7 on the season. Despite the disappointing result, Fernando Mendoza offered some encouraging signs that he could be the quarterback the franchise builds around.

Mendoza completed 18 of 37 passes for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, finishing with an 88.5 passer rating. However, he also took five sacks, an issue the Raiders will need to address moving forward.

Moreover, with no Brock Bowers for Mendoza, the Raiders needed someone to step up in the pass-catching game, and Jack Bech answered the call.

Bech recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 88 receiving yards and one touchdown. After the loss, Klint Kubiak shared his thoughts on Bech’s performance.

“I thought our guys did good, Jalen and Jack,” Kubiak told reporters postgame. “I was not surprised, but those guys had to step up, and I thought they did. We did have some drops today, but overall, I thought they did a good job.

“[Bech] has always been gritty, always been a great teammate, and then you get opportunities against a really good defense, and he made plays. So I’m happy for him. I’m not surprised. He makes those plays in practice, and with Brock out, he gets opportunities to go produce.”

Raiders’ Klint Kubiak on Fernando Mendoza’s Peformance

Moreover, Kubiak offered his thoughts on Mendoza’s performance as the rookie QB took a promising step in his development as he flashed what he can do in the passing game.

“I’ve learned that [Mendoza] can run the operation, and now he has to go get reps and improve and put points on the board for the team,” Kubiak added. “At the end of the day, it’s the quarterback’s job to move the ball down the field and get points. As a group, we have to limit turnovers and score more. So that’s his job.”

Fernando Mendoza Feeling Comfortable After Second Start

Meanwhile, Mendoza spoke about the loss to the Broncos and shared whether he’s feeling more comfortable in his second career regular-season start as the team turns the page to Week 12.

“I felt a lot more comfortable this week than last week,” Mendoza told reporters postgame. “They’re both great defenses, both top in the league. However, just felt like I was able to settle in and able to see the entire field better.

“Able to see the entire field while feeling, and there’s still a lot of things to improve on. However, I felt more comfortable, so I’m excited to go and get more snaps and more reps so I can better my teammates.”

It will be interesting to see if, in Week 12, in primetime, the Raiders can help give Mendoza his first win as a starting QB against the Cleveland Browns and help their young rookie introduce himself to a national audience.

While it’s not ideal to be 4-7, the bigger picture for the Silver and Black is for Mendoza to keep making progress and showing that the team has the starting QB position locked down for the foreseeable future.