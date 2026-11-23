The Kansas City Chiefs do a great job of maintaining relationships with their former players.

That starts with Andy Reid, who is one of the most player-friendly coaches in NFL history. It’s tough to find an athlete that has played for Reid to say anything negative about him. Most former Chiefs speak very highly of their time with the organization.

Former Kansas City Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Interning With Medical Staff

During Kansas City’s Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals, CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn revealed that former Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will be spending the next month as an intern with the team’s medical staff.

“That’s Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, former Chiefs offensive lineman, now here in a medical capacity,” Washburn reported. “If you remember, this is a great story: He left his professional football career to go become a doctor. He’s now here. That’s called a residency for the month, shadowing the medical staff. He’s part of the emergency response here on the sideline.”

The Chiefs selected Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. While playing, he earned a Doctor of Medicine (MD) and a Master of Surgery (CM) by 2018. Duvernay-Tardif would made 63 starts throughout his seven-year tenure in Kansas City. He opted out of playing during the 2020 season to help his home country of Canada fight the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Former Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen Also in Attendance vs. Cardinals

Duvernay-Tardif wasn’t the only former Chiefs Super Bowl champion that was visiting Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Dan Sorensen, who played in Kansas City from 2014-2021, was seen visiting with defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.

Sorensen was already in the area after his BYU Cougars, who he is now the assistant safeties coach for, defeated the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. BYU is Sorensen’s alma mater. After his collegiate career, he signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

During his eight-year run in Kansas City, Sorensen recorded 432 total tackles, 14 interceptions, 36 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks, and four touchdowns. Sorensen had a knack for coming with with clutch plays during crucial moments for the Chiefs’ defense. He finished his career with a two-year stint with the New Orleans Saints.