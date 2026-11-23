Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made sure the team’s latest victory meant more than another win in the standings.

Following the Broncos’ 38-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 22, Payton gathered his players in the locker room to honor Tom Jackson, the legendary former Denver linebacker and longtime ESPN analyst whose death was announced earlier that day.

With a football in his hands, Payton delivered a heartfelt tribute before dedicating the game ball to Jackson’s wife, Jennifer, and their family.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared a 39-second video of the moment on social media Sunday evening, offering Broncos fans an emotional look inside the team’s postgame celebration.

“This is one of those history lessons for a second,” Payton began, introducing Jackson to the players gathered around him.

The coach recalled watching the end of Jackson’s playing career before growing up with his work alongside Chris Berman on ESPN.

Sean Payton Honors Tom Jackson With Special Game Ball

Jackson, a cornerstone of Denver’s famous Orange Crush defense, spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Broncos before becoming one of ESPN’s most recognizable football personalities.

Payton made sure his players understood that history before revealing what he wanted to do with the game ball.

“We lost him just a couple days ago,” Payton told the locker room. “We honored his family tonight as an organization.”

He then made the dedication.

“It’d be fitting if we gave this game ball to his wife, Jennifer, and their family,” Payton said, adding that it would be a small gesture the organization could make.

The coach concluded by bringing his players together for a team breakdown.

The moment followed a victory in which Denver improved to 8-2, with rookie running back Jonah Coleman scoring three touchdowns and cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian delivering a late interception return for a touchdown.

But the postgame scene was about someone who helped establish the franchise’s winning tradition decades before the current team took the field.

Broncos Remember Tom Jackson After His Death at 75

Jackson died Friday, November 20, at age 75. His family requested that the news be announced Sunday morning on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” where longtime broadcast partner Chris Berman paid tribute to his close friend.

Jackson’s cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

The Broncos honored Jackson before Sunday’s game against Las Vegas with a moment of silence and a video tribute at Empower Field at Mile High.

In a statement announcing his death, Denver remembered Jackson as one of the most beloved figures in franchise history.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Jackson helped lead the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance following the 1977 season. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame in 1992.

Jackson went on to spend decades at ESPN, where his partnership with Berman on “NFL Primetime” became a Sunday tradition for football fans across the country. He received the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2015.

His connection to Denver, however, never faded.

Payton’s postgame tribute offered another reminder of that bond. Nearly 40 years after Jackson played his final game for the Broncos, the team’s latest victory ended with its head coach holding a football intended for Jackson’s family.