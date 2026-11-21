Well it has not been a banner week for the Dallas Cowboys defense, certainly, as the team has been the topic of national conversation after their embarrassing 46-40 loss to the 49ers, one in which they yielded 584 yards of offense and three plays of 66 yards or more. The team took away play-calling duties from coordinator Christian Parker after that, and has been taking on criticism ever since. But while scheme and play-calling are taking the blame, there is no question that the unit has been hit hard by health. One of the big investments the Cowboys made this winter–the biggest free-agent signing since Brandon Carr in 2012 –was Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, as the front office sought to shore up the back end of the defense.

But Thompson has played just two-plus games, badly injuring his hamstring in Week 3. It was one of the few big financial investments the team made this winter, and the Cowboys have gotten little out of it.

Jalen Thompson Back for Cowboys in Week 11?

But that should change. Thompson now is off the injury report and it appears that he is on track to play for the Cowboys on Sunday for the first time in nearly two months.

From Todd Archer of ESPN: “Jalen Thompson went through a full practice Thursday and Brian Schottenheimer wanted to see him move around more Friday, but he said the safety could be available to play Sunday. He has not played since Week 3 vs. the Ravens in Rio with a hamstring injury described to me as close to being avulsed (think Dak in 2024). He is on IR at the moment as his practice window opened this week.”

Thompson did, in fact, go through a full practice again on Friday, though there is no word on how he held up and whether he will definitely play–he is officially queastionable. It does look good, though.