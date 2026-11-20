The Buffalo Bills will be missing a few key players on defense when they face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but at least one veteran player appears on track to return to the team.

The Bills ruled out cornerback Christian Benford and linebacker Dorian Williams for their divisional showdown on Sunday, with safety Damar Hamlin listed as questionable. Cornerback Dee Alford is set to play, however, after clearing concussion protocol on Friday.

Bills Get One Bit of Good News

While the Bills will still be shorthanded in their secondary, the injury news for Alford could fill an important gap. Buffalo News reporter Katherine Fitzgerald noted on Friday that the versatile defensive back returned to practice in full and was out of the league-mandated concussion protocol.

“NCB Dee Alford has officially cleared concussion protocol,” Fitzgerald wrote, adding, “Bills NCB Dee Alford a full participant today and has no injury designation.”

The five-year veteran Alford has appeared in seven games this season with three starts, making one interception and four passes defensed with 20 total tackles.

He could take on an important role with Benford out this week. The Bills are facing their fourth backup quarterback in the last four games after the Dolphins were forced to turn to Kyle McCord after placing Malik Willis on injured reserve. Buffalo opened up a 3.5-game lead over the New England Patriots after last week’s win over the New York Jets, and could move closer to a division title with a win over the Dolphins.

Bills Could Miss Two Tight Ends

The Bills are dealing with a number of other injuries heading into Sunday’s game, with one offensive position group hit especially hard. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is listed as doubtful with thumb and ankle injuries, while depth tight end Jackson Hawes is questionable with a shoulder injury.

While it is rare that players listed as doubtful end up playing, Bills reporter Alec White noted that it happened last week.

“Kincaid falls into the category that RT Spencer Brown did last week,” White wrote. “Brown was listed as doubtful Friday of Week 10 but felt good enough Sunday to suit up and play. So Kincaid still has a chance to play against the Dolphins.”