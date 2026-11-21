Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has officially signed with RAF. O’Malley will don a singlet and try his hand at freestyle wrestling.

‘Suga’ is the latest UFC star to join Real American Freestyle, which has quickly attracted a devoted audience. The wrestling promotion has already expanded into international markets during its first calendar year of operations.

RAF debuted in Georgia and most recently held an event Abu Dhabi, and both events were successful.

O’Malley will aim to capitalize on his opportunity to stay active in RAF in-between his fights. Other fighters, including Merab Dvalishvili, Khamzat Chimaev, and Arman Tsarukyan, have done the same. Each of those fighters has continued to generate more income for themselves while also improving their wrestling.

Sean O’Malley’s RAF Debut Set for December

Fans will not have to wait very long for Sean O’Malley to make his RAF debut. O’Malley is set to face former UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes at RAF 16.

RAF 16 is scheduled to take place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Dec. 19. The venue serves as the home of the NHL‘s New York Islanders. Given the venue’s large capacity, it will be interesting to see how many tickets the promotion will sell and how they will configure the venue.

O’Malley last competed at UFC Freedom 250, when he earned a knockout victory over Aiemann Zahabi at the White House. ‘Suga’ is expected to be in the bantamweight title conversations. Based on the current landscape of the division, there is a strong possibility that he will challenge Petr Yan, whom he holds a previous victory over.

Competing in RAF could be beneficial for O’Malley as he awaits the UFC matchmakers to make their decision.

Moraes, meanwhile, competed at RAF Abu Dhabi. He lost to former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, and will aim to bounce back and spoil O’Malley’s debut.

O’Malley Among Several Notable Names on Stacked Card

RAF 16 will also serve as the promotion’s final event of the year, capping off a successful year. The promotion has stacked the card and will feature several notable names.

The RAF 16 card is as follows:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rashad Evans – Main Event – RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship

Bo Nickal vs. Yoel Romero – Cruiserweight – Co-Main Event

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Kenzo Biyong – RAF Lightweight Crossover Championship

Abdulrashid Sadulaev vs. Trent Hidlay – Light Heavyweight

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Moraes – Lightweight

Zain Retherford vs. Shamil Mamedov – Lightweight

Jimmie Rivera vs. Raul Rosas Jr. – Lightweight

Chris Foca vs. Magomed Ramazanov – Cruiserweight

Quincy Monday vs. David Baev – Welterweight

Jayden James vs. Tajmuraz Salkazanov – Catchweight

Ridge Lovett vs. Jacori Teemer – RAF Lightweight Championship