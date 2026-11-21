The Toronto Blue Jays faced a bunch of roster decisions on Friday.

That’s because this was the MLB non-tender deadline, specifically at 5 p.m. ET.

Any player who is arbitration-eligible had to be officially tendered a contract for 2027 to keep them in the organization.

If a team chose to non-tender a player, that would send them directly to free agency.

The deadline pressure can also lead to some trades, and the Blue Jays did trade Chase Lee to the Rockies in a small deal.

Otherwise, though, the Blue Jays had to decide simply whether to keep guys on their roster or not. Nathan Lukes was one of the players in question.

Nathan Lukes Roster Decision

The Blue Jays officially tendered Lukes a contract.

It was announced by Toronto that the only player they non-tendered on Friday was Davis Schneider. That means the other guys in question were tendered contracts.

Among those who got deals are Ernie Clement, Jose Soriano and Lukes.

They don’t actually have a full contract yet. The next step will be the arbitration process.

But it’s the first step toward having these players on the roster in 2027. Lukes remains with the Blue Jays, at least for now.

Trade Still in Play

Just because Lukes was tendered a contract doesn’t mean that he’ll play for the Blue Jays in 2027.

For now, it just means they didn’t want to give him up for nothing.

Lukes could still be a trade candidate before the 2027 season arrives, although maybe after the lockout is over following the sport being shut down when the calendar turns to December.

The Blue Jays are likely looking to upgrade their roster in free agency, or maybe via trade, and outfield is an obvious spot for them to improve.

If Lukes gets bumped down the outfield depth chart in Toronto, that could set up on the flip side for him to be traded for a minor league player.

Lukes is on the fringe right now, but the good news for him Friday is that the Blue Jays haven’t given up on him yet.