The Boston Red Sox were far from certain to keep Triston Casas on their roster through Friday’s notable MLB deadline.

It was the non-tender deadline at 5 p.m. ET. That’s where teams can decide to not offer a contract to an arbitration-eligible player.

If a player is non-tendered, he becomes an immediate free agent.

The other two options are to tender a contract — essentially saying that the team will keep that player around and head toward arbitration to decide a 2027 salary — or to trade the player to a different team who wants him more.

Casas was in trouble because the Red Sox recently signed Jake Bauers. With Willson Contreras already in place, there’s no obvious path to playing time for Casas.

So what would the Red Sox do? They made up their minds on Friday night.

Triston Casas Roster Decision

The Red Sox have officially tendered Casas a contract.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported the news Friday evening.

The Red Sox only had one non-tender, catcher Connor Wong. They also traded a non-tender candidate, Johan Oviedo, to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The other potential non-tender guys like Casas, Jarren Duran, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck were all retained by tendering them contracts.

That doesn’t guarantee they play for Boston in 2027, but they’re around for now.

Triston Casas Trade Rumors?

The question now becomes whether Casas will become the subject of trade rumors. It seems likely.

Contreras and Bauers will hold down first base and DH. While injuries have derailed Casas’ career, he’s still a talented hitter. He’s still got a chance to contribute to an MLB lineup.

It just doesn’t seem all that likely that it’s in Boston. That could point toward a trade which would allow the Red Sox to get something for a different organizational role than another first baseman like Casas.

A trade won’t necessarily be fast developing. Now that the Red Sox have kept Casas through the non-tender deadline, there’s really no rush.

But it wouldn’t be a shock to see Casas be moved. He’d probably make sense on a roster other than Boston at this point.