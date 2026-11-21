Many Golden State Warriors fans hoped that the team’s hot start would inspire the team to make some trades before the NBA deadline. However, it turns out that injuries to the roster are giving them the insight to not make any bold moves. Stephen Curry is expected to return from his injury in December, but two other injuries are being used to avoid making trades.

NBA insider Brett Siegel revealed the following about why Golden State wants to stand pat:

“The Warriors believe both players (Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody) returning mid-season will provide a spark to the team as if they were trade deadline additions themselves, and it continues to look increasingly likely that Butler will be back before the trade deadline.”

The hope from Golden State is that Butler and Moody will both play high level basketball when they return from their respective injuries. Butler is an All-Star caliber player, and Moody has proven he can start at guard in the right situation.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is not expected to return from his illness this season, but the other injured Warriors players should provide a boost. Expect Golden State to avoid trading assets for a new star this season.

Why Golden State Warriors Could Be Making A Mistake

The trio of Curry, Butler, and Moody will improve the team, but it is hard to view them as title contenders. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has stepped up as a second star behind Curry, but the West is full of deeper teams.

This plan places a lot more pressure on Butler to return from a severe injury and play his best basketball. Head coach Steve Kerr has shown he can get more out of this year’s roster than last season before the Curry injury changed the Golden State trajectory.

Fans hoped that the Warriors would trade the salaries of Draymond Green and/or Butler to add a superstar caliber player. One of those contracts and the valuable future Golden State draft picks could be enough to land the best talents on the trade block at this season’s deadline.

Trade Deadline Players Warriors Could Get

A handful of names are becoming more likely to be traded before the mid-season deadline. The Washington Wizards’ struggles mean they won’t pay Anthony Davis a max extension and will likely look to trade him. Golden State has been named as a team Davis would love to play for on his next deal.

Wing depth is likely the best scenario for the Warriors to add a noteworthy star at an affordable price. Michael Porter and Trey Murphy are becoming likely trade pieces moved this season due to their respective teams losing to require selling assets.

The Orlando Magic are getting closer towards having to pick between Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Either of those two forwards would be the best possible long-term piece given their age.

Golden State will have realistic trade options on the table this season, but the current plan is not to add new talent. Expect Butler and Moody to get major roles upon return and for the Warriors to not embrace trades unless they struggle.