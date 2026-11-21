The Seattle Seahawks have won every game Drew Lock has started this season.

That has given fans cause to ask whether Sam Darnold should get his job back.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora of Casino.ca sees little doubt about the answer in his communication with Heavy Sports.

Darnold, he said, has built “incredible currency with the coach and GM.”

That relationship helps explain why Seattle plans to return to Darnold when he’s healthy.

La Canfora also sees a difference between the quarterbacks on the field in the lens of Darnold offering more in the downfield passing game.

Lock has made the decision worth discussing.

He completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on November 15.

It was his third win in three starts this season.

Sam Darnold’s Standing With Seahawks Runs Deeper Than One Season

La Canfora mentioned Darnold’s health not being 100% this year.

And he expects the Seahawks to take their time with his recovery while Lock keeps winning, then give Darnold the ball when he returns.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has said the same about the starting job.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald told Seattle Sports 710 AM on Nov. 16.

Darnold hurt his glute early in the season and has since dealt with rib and quadriceps injuries. Those latest injuries kept him out of the Seahawks’ wins over Arizona and Las Vegas.

Per Seahawks.com, Macdonald said the team was optimistic Darnold could practice for a full week and play against the San Francisco 49ers on November 29, though he stopped short of guaranteeing it.

La Canfora’s words add something to Macdonald’s public backing.

The coach’s decision rests on more than what Lock has done in three starts. Darnold helped Seattle win the Super Bowl last season and has earned the trust of the people making the call.

Drew Lock’s Success Could Shorten Darnold’s Leash

La Canfora does see one way the situation could change.

Assuming Darnold returns and starts throwing early interceptions again, he believes the quarterback may not be protected from demotion.

That’s a question for after Darnold gets back on the field.

La Canfora doesn’t expect him to lose the job because he was injured.

Right now, Lock’s play gives Seattle time to let Darnold heal. It also gives the Seahawks a legitimate option if the turnovers return.

Darnold’s standing with Macdonald and the front office should get him the next start; what he does with it will determine how long the debate lasts.