Many New York Yankees fans will be unhappy with the latest update on Ryan McMahon and the third base position. Brian Cashman spoke to the media and gave more insight on his thinking as the longest tenured MLB General Manager. McMahon received strong praise when Cashman was asked about keeping him at third base or adding a better hitter to improve the lineup.

SNY Yankees revealed Cashman’s quote about the potential of adding a new third baseman:

“I don’t know, it’s hard to predict. We’re having those conversations including recognition that Ryan McMahon is a better player than what we saw last year” That’s true in a number of different guys we have. So, we’ll assess the opportunities out there and measure in terms of acquisition costs and see if it takes us anywhere. At the end of the winter season prior to spring training, we’ll see where we stand. It’s either going with Ryan McMahon and believing that there’s the upside we thought we were getting from him. And he did help us massively on the defensive side in 2025 and one of the few guys who swung the bat that postseason for us vs the Toronto Blue Jays. This year obviously wasn’t the same experience, but he’s the same committed player.”

Cashman claimed they will assess other third base options before next season, but his praise for McMahon was quite strong. Other Yankees expected to leave, like free agents Jazz Chisholm and Trent Grisham, don’t get much praise from Cashman. McMahon received compliments for a player expected to return and start most games.

Why Yankees Fans Want Ryan McMahon Gone

Last season featured the Yankees wasting a strong season thanks to the offense failing to deliver. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton suffered injuries, but the main story was that many trusted hitters had terrible seasons.

McMahon was arguably the worst spot in the lineup since his numbers were extremely below average offensively, and his usually stellar defense regressed. The Yankees couldn’t score enough to get past the ALDS with a stacked rotation led by Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler.

Most fans want to see a few new hitters in the lineup, including an improvement from their worst hitter last season. Cashman speaking about McMahon as if he’s likely to start isn’t the best sign for the fan base.

Understanding Brian Cashman’s Ryan McMahon Support

Cashman clearly doesn’t have an easy path towards adding a new third baseman. Some rumors in the past season led to speculation of Anthony Volpe switching positions to third, but he’s already started his move to second base.

The current Yankees plan will see Ben Rice playing first base, with Luis Garcia and Volpe likely splitting time at second base. McMahon has the most realistic path towards third base to vindicate himself from this past season.

The Yankees’ infield defense is questionable with players changing positions and shortstop George Lombard making many errors in a short sample size last season. Cashman wants to trust McMahon’s defense and hopes that his left-handed power will lead to more home runs in Yankee Stadium.