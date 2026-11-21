The Indianapolis Colts released quarterback Daniel Jones on Nov. 20. Social media erupted, and rumors started to stir.

Amid the speculation, an NFL writer tapped an AFC East organization as a plausible, logical landing spot for the 29-year-old.

Colts Could Lose Daniel Jones to the Miami Dolphins

Per Christopher Kline of FanSided, watching Jones ship out to the Miami Dolphins might not be too far-fetched.

With their starter Malik Willis out on injured reserve, they could use some depth in the quarterback room.

“Malik Willis is on the IR with a groin injury and he wasn’t very good before that. The Dolphins probably end up in the market for a new quarterback next season, with the 2027 NFL Draft their likely source. In the meantime, Jones can probably outperform Kyle McCord in a vacuum. And, if not, Miami can wash their hands of the entire QB room in the offseason.

“In theory, Bobby Slowik is a bright young playcaller who can help give Jones a fresh perspective on the field. Again, Miami is already in tank formation, but Jones could be worth the flier — just in case he gives them a reason to bring him back next season on the cheap.”

Now, to keep things realistic, Jones has been anything but a stunner this season. In fact, Colts fans have scoffed at him time and time again.

So far this season, he’s completed 205 of 351 passes (58.4%) for 1,974 yards with seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

His 13 interceptions are the most in the NFL at the time of this writing.

Where Do the Colts Stand Right Now?

After Indianapolis’ dreadful 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday, the organization is now 3-8 overall.

They are third in the AFC South, following the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) and the Texans (4-6) in first and second, respectively.

However, they continue to sit atop the Tennessee Titans (1-8).

The Colts are now gearing up for their clash with the New York Giants next Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

New York is currently leading the NFC East at 5-3 overall.

Indianapolis has clearly been undergoing significant changes this year, but they’re quickly running out of time to turn the ship around before the regular season ends.