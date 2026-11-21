Many 76ers fans remember the days of “the process” led by former General Manager Sam Hinkie. It was a dark time for the Sixers, as they were consistently one of the worst teams in the NBA. Hinkie adopted a tanking strategy, having the 76ers lose games to secure the best possible draft pick.

This strategy led the 76ers to select Joel Embiid third overall in 2014, Ben Simmons first overall in 2016, and Markelle Fultz first overall in 2017. All three players were expected to be key cogs of the 76ers’ rebuild and potential return to relevance.

The only problem is that those players didn’t work out as much as many hoped. Embiid couldn’t stay healthy in his first few seasons, Simmons never developed a jump shot, and Fultz played 33 games in his only two seasons in Philadelphia.

Fultz recently spoke about his time with the 76ers and had some interesting quotes. According to dank on X, Fultz said on the “Knuckleheads Podcast,” “I wish I had a chance to help them because I really feel like I could have helped them win if they were patient and let me get healthy. But at the same time, I’m thankful for everything that they did for me, and everything worked out well.”

Fultz Couldn’t Overcome Injuries

Fultz was only given two seasons in Philadelphia before getting traded to the Orlando Magic. He had many issues that correlated with his injuries and forced him to become a shell of himself as a player.

The former first-overall pick discussed how he thought he could have helped Simmons and Embiid by saying, “They wanted Ben to have that ball. And the thing is, I feel like I could have helped Ben a lot because I can create for him where he can just come downhill. He doesn’t have to dribble. He’s coming off, you know, easy buckets. I’m getting Joel the easiest points; he’s probably getting them.

There was a time with the 76ers where it looked like Fultz lost all confidence. His shooting form looked broken, and that made it clear he was never going to reach his potential as a Sixer. Fultz played nine seasons in the NBA, five of which were in Orlando.

He became a solid role player, averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds with the Magic. Fultz last played for the Toronto Raptors in the 25-26 season, and while he is not officially retired, he is not on a team this season.

It remains to be seen whether Fultz plays in the NBA again; however, it is clear he wishes he could have his time as a 76er again.