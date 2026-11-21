The New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday evening.

The Knicks are coming off a thrilling victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, marking their third straight victory and the seventh in the last 10 games.

New York has caught some momentum after starting the season 0-3, with the team winning nine of its previous 12 games. With a 9-6 record on the season, the Knicks are aiming to hit double digits in the win column on Saturday, but they could be without a key starter.

Knicks Star Surprisingly Appears on Injury Report

According to the Knicks’ official injury report released Friday evening, star forward OG Anunoby has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anunoby, 29, is dealing with left calf soreness, according to the injury report. A former first round pick, Anunoby is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 16 appearances for the Knicks this season.

In Thursday’s win over the Wolves, Anunoby filled up the stat sheet, recording 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 35 minutes of action. He converted six of his 12 shots attempts, including 1-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Knicks possess the talent and firepower to win big games without Anunoby, who missed the final two games of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, but his impact often goes beyond the stat sheet.

The good news is that Anunoby is questionable to play Saturday and not doubtful or, as of Friday evening, ruled out.

N.Y. Urged to Spice Up Play Style

With or without Anunoby on the court, the Knicks, who are 15 games into their title defense, may need to figure out how to hit their opponents with a curveball.

As is often the case for the defending champion, opponents come into games with extra motivation and, perhaps, paying closer attention to your tendencies. While it would be wrong to say the league has “figured out” the Knicks, they may have a read on all their tricks, which is why ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike wants the reigning champs to switch up the flavor.

“There’s no surprise factor anymore,” Ogwumike said of the Knicks. “Like everyone knows that this is a team that can beat anybody, the scouting report’s out, Jalen Brunson wants to close games and I think that you can’t use the same recipe and expect different results. The rest of the Eastern Conference is different. You sort of have to tweak some things. Now, I know it’s probably going to be sensitive with that starting lineup, but I would give them a little bit more time to sort of ease themselves into that possibility.”

The Knicks already look night-and-day better compared to the first three games of the season. Whether the 0-3 start was caused by a championship hangover or something else, New York is starting to ease in, with Brunson and star big man Karl-Anthony Towns hitting their stride.

While Anunoby has been good-ol-reliable once again, fellow wings Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart have not held up their end of the bargain so far this season. If both players catch a rhythm, the champs could flex their muscle once again.