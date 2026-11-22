The Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball team is in the Big Ten tournament this weekend, and they’ll be in the spotlight for the rest of the season as they attempt to make a deep postseason run for a national championship.

That means Andi Jackson, with her height, talent and energy, will be in the spotlight, too.

That focus began in earnest on Sunday when Jackson was dominant in her middle blocker role against Indiana.

Nebraska volleyball wins the first set against No. 23 Indiana 25-21, Big Ten quarterfinals. Middle blocker Day again. Andi Jackson and Manaia Ogbechie combine for 11 kills on 14 attempts with no hitting errors. — Brent Wagner (@LJSSportsWagner) November 22, 2026

And while there’s plenty to know about Jackson, one thing stands out initially — she’s quite tall, and she uses her height quite well.

How Tall is Andi Jackson?

Andi Jackson is officially listed at 6-foot-3 on Nebraska’s roster.

Her height doesn’t make her the tallest player on the court every match, but she blocks as well as anyone.

A blocker like Jackson in the middle can make everything a little easier on the defense around her.

Andi Jackson Stats

Jackson has been one of the best players in the country for a long time.

In both 2024 and 2025, she was chosen as a first-team All-American by the AVCA.

She was also named AVCA Middle Blocker of the Year in 2025.

Jackson was a star in 2023 as a freshman, too, making the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

The 6-foot-3 middle blocker can also swing it, too. She has had at least 237 kills in all four of her seasons — including 299 as a sophomore, 288 as a junior and 245 entering Sunday’s match against Indiana.

Jackson’s blocking has been exceptional all the way through — she has more than 100 total blocks in each of her four seasons.

Her career-high came in 2024-25 when she totaled 134 total blocks.

Jackson has even turned into a quality server in the past two seasons — she entered the Big Ten quarterfinal with 19 service aces this season.

If Nebraska makes a deep run, it’ll be in large part because of their star in the middle.