The Seattle Seahawks could meet a returning Rams star when the division rivals meet on Christmas night.

Davante Adams is likely to return around the middle of December, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 22. That window would put the veteran receiver back before the Los Angeles Rams visit Lumen Field in Week 16.

Seattle then travels to Los Angeles for the regular-season finale in Week 18. Both meetings remain on the schedule, giving Adams’ recovery added import for the Seahawks down the stretch.

The Rams have yet to announce a return date. But the latest report leaves open the chance that Seattle will have to account for Adams twice.

Davante Adams’ Return Window Falls Before Seahawks Matchups

Rapoport put the receiver’s likely return at “middle of December, around there for Davante Adams,” according to his comments on NFL GameDay Morning.

The Rams’ official schedule places their Week 14 game at San Francisco on Dec. 13. They host Dallas on Dec. 20 before heading to Seattle on Dec. 25.

If Adams returns during that stretch, he could have a game or two behind him before facing Mike Macdonald’s defense. The Christmas matchup kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox.

Coach Sean McVay had left open an earlier return against Kansas City in Week 13. His Nov. 20 viewpoint, however, made clear that Adams still had work ahead.

“We’ll take it a week at a time,” McVay said, according to the team’s injury update. He added that he did not “think he’s ready quite yet.”

Adams has dealt with a hamstring injury. Before his absence, he caught 30 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games, according to his official team statistics. He averaged 16 yards per catch.

Those numbers give Seattle reason to track his progress. A healthy Adams would restore a proven target for Matthew Stafford as the Rams approach their two meetings with the Seahawks.

Rams’ Puka Nacua Loss Changes the Picture for Seattle

The outlook for Puka Nacua is far less promising.

McVay said Nov. 20 that Nacua underwent MCL surgery and would miss a couple of months. Asked whether that meant the rest of the season, the coach answered, “you can pretty much say yes.”

Nacua had recorded 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns. His loss removes a large share of the passing offense Seattle would otherwise prepare to defend.

Adams’ possible return would give Stafford help as Los Angeles adjusts without its leading receiver.

For Macdonald, that could mean preparing for an offense with one established star back in the lineup and another still sidelined.