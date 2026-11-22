The Dallas Cowboys signed up this week for messiness. The way things are positioned now at The Star, this team has two coordinators who who do not do the primary job of a coordinator, which is to call the plays on game day. That was already the case for Klayton Adams, the Cowboys offensive coordinator, because head coach Brian Schottenheimer is the play-caller on offense. But the week took a messy turn when Schottenheimer decided that Christian Parker, the defensive coordinator, would lose his play-calling duties, too. Parker was effectively demoted despite still technically being the DC. Mike Pettine, pulled out of retirement last month now holds the play-calling reins.

There have been plenty of questions raised about this arrangement and how it will work going forward. But the fact is, Pettine is the guy now, and Week 11 is set to kick off with the 1-8 Titans ready to go. In real-world terms, how, exactly, will things change under Pettine?

Cowboys Will Simplify

NFL insider Ian Rapoport, on ESPN’s pregame show on Sunday, noted that the Cowboys should have a different approach. Pettine will seek to simplify.

Said Rapoport: “Pettine will call plays. And as far as what is expected to change in the Cowboys defense, besides starting to tackle people and maybe stop some guys, they are streamlining some things, making it a little simpler so the players can play fast, without thinking. And Pettine has always affected the quarterback, and that is one thing they think is going to change today.”

Mike Pettine: ‘You Have to Affect the QB’

The affecting of the quarterback will be key for the Cowboys, and they’ve done it more since Pettine arrived five weeks ago. Pettine himself said this week that will continue to be a focus.

“You have to affect the quarterback,” Pettine said. “This is a quarterback driven league. If you can’t get that guy uncomfortable and get him into potentially making some mistakes, it’s gonna be a long day. My focus as a coordinator has always been, how can we plant seeds of doubt in his head? Whether it’s disguising coverage or whether it’s sending one more guy than they can protect with at him knowing that he might have to take a hit.”