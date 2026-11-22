The Las Vegas Raiders have had some good moments this season, but it’s clear there are some significant holes on the roster. The team was hoping a wide receiver would step up this season, but that hasn’t been the case.

Tre Tucker has been very good at times, but he has only combined for five catches in the last three games. Jalen Nailor has also been a major disappointment after signing in free agency.

Jack Bech hasn’t made many plays when he’s on the field, and Dont’e Thornton still hasn’t been active for a game. The Raiders have plenty of needs, but wide receiver might be the biggest heading into the offseason. Addressing the position in the first round of the draft is certainly on the table.

The prize of the 2027 draft class is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He is one of the most exciting wide receiver prospects to come out in years. Since the Raiders have already won four games, they’ve likely played themselves out of being in position to draft Smith. If they wanted to select him, they’d have to trade up. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski believes it’s something the Raiders should strongly consider.

“The Raiders’ current wide receiver options are underwhelming at best,” Sobleski wrote. “Tight end Brock Bowers is the team’s No. 1 receiving threat, of course. The thought of Bowers playing alongside Jeremiah Smith would be straight nightmare fuel for opposing defensive coordinators. Thus, general manager John Spytek should be ultra-aggressive and go all in to help the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and his team reach its full potential.

“A possible trade-up may not be quite as expensive depending on how the rest of the Raiders’ season goes. Their draft slotting could easily end up around the 10th overall pick. Even so, some type of move will be necessary for Smith. The Raiders may be missing pieces at other positions, but a set of triplets featuring Mendoza, Bowers and Smith could be absolutely dynamic.”

Smith Could Be No. 1 Pick

Trading up in the draft is always a risky and expensive endeavor. The Raiders currently hold the No. 15 pick, so trading up into the top-10 would cost them at least their 2028 first-round pick.

Smith is the type of talent that could be worth it. The problem is that he could go as high as No. 1 in the draft. The Raiders would be helped a lot if an obvious top quarterback emerged in the draft class. Right now, there are plenty of teams that could go with a can’t-miss star like Smith instead of taking a risk on a quarterback. It’d be easier to trade up to five than it would be to trade up to No. 1.

All About Mendoza

The Raiders need help on defense, but this offseason is likely going to be about making sure quarterback Fernando Mendoza has strong pieces around him. The offensive line could use an upgrade, but Mendoza needs players to throw to outside of tight end Brock Bowers.

Smith would give the young quarterback an elite duo to throw to for the next decade.