The Los Angeles Rams are facing another significant setback as they prepare for the next stretch of their NFL season. With their playoff ambitions still alive, the team has been dealing with key injuries while trying to maintain momentum in a competitive NFC race. The latest development involving Puka Nacua has added another challenge for Sean McVay’s team.

Nacua has been a key weapon for the Rams, and his connection with Matthew Stafford has powered their passing game. His absence is especially difficult as Los Angeles faces a demanding schedule.

The situation also raises questions about the team’s offensive adjustments and how it will manage the remaining games without one of its most productive receivers.

Matthew Stafford Shares Emotional Message After Puka Nacua’s Surgery

Matthew Stafford prioritized Puka Nacua’s long-term health after the Rams receiver underwent surgery to repair his injured right MCL, saying it mattered more than losing a key player during the season.

Stafford emphasized that his primary concern was Nacua’s future and recovery, not the team’s playoff situation.

“I obviously hope all that is in the best interest of his long-term health because that’s what I care about as a human being, and his future,” Stafford said.

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Stafford praised Nacua’s commitment and physical play, saying he gives everything for the team and works to be available every Sunday.

“For a guy that puts a ton of effort into trying to be out there every single Sunday for us, he plays, you guys know, as violently as anybody in the NFL, especially at his position,” Stafford said.

Stafford acknowledged that Nacua had to undergo surgery to properly address the injury.

He also said he has stayed in contact with his teammate and continues to offer encouragement during his recovery.

Stafford’s comments highlight the tough injury decisions NFL players face: teams need their best players, but long-term health matters.

Puka Nacua Faces Long Recovery After Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Puka Nacua underwent MCL surgery on Tuesday, ending his 2026 season and ruling him out of the Rams’ remaining regular-season games and potential playoff run.

His recovery is expected to take approximately four to five months, with doctors anticipating that he will be ready for the 2027 season.

“ESPN” reported three doctors recommended surgery as Nacua’s best path to recovery. The 25-year-old injured his knee and developed turf toe in the Rams’ Week 9 win over Washington.

Before his injury, Nacua had recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

His production made him a central figure in the Rams’ offense and one of Stafford’s most dependable targets.

The timing is particularly significant because Nacua is approaching the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

His future with Los Angeles remains uncertain as the team prepares to make important roster decisions.

Nacua will focus on rehabilitation and recovery. Stafford and the Rams must move forward without him, but the quarterback made it clear his teammate’s health comes first.