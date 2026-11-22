Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn’t lacking confidence as he enjoys a rare Sunday off.

The 24-year-old receiver shared a photo carousel on Instagram ahead of Seattle’s Week 11 bye, offering fans a look at recent weeks while delivering a message that matched his remarkable season.

“That gut feeling worth a Billion,” Smith-Njigba wrote in the caption.

The post, which opens with Smith-Njigba walking through a stadium tunnel wearing sunglasses, a black jacket and a tie, attracted more than 78,000 likes within hours, along with plenty of reactions from Seahawks fans.

One fan wrote, “Let megatron know hes comin…”

Another expressed disappointment about Seattle’s bye week: “the worst thing about the bye week is no jsn on my tv.”

It’s a confident message from a receiver who has spent the season backing up his swagger with historic production.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Seahawks Season Gives His Message Extra Weight

Smith-Njigba enters the bye week with 79 receptions, 1,207 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through 10 games, leading the NFL in all three categories, according to the Seahawks’ official website.

His latest performance was among his best yet.

During Seattle’s 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on November 15, Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 171 yards and a touchdown, including a 71-yard scoring connection with Drew Lock.

He piled up 144 receiving yards in the third quarter alone, establishing a new Seahawks franchise record for receiving yards in a single quarter.

The numbers put Smith-Njigba in rare company. He became the first receiver in the Super Bowl era to record at least 1,200 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through the first 10 games of a season.

He also matched Randy Moss’ 2007 mark with seven games featuring at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown through his team’s first 10 contests.

As Heavy previously reported, Smith-Njigba is also chasing Calvin Johnson’s single-season NFL receiving yards record of 1,964.

That pursuit adds a little extra meaning to the receiver’s latest declaration of confidence.

Seahawks Star Faces Major Test After Bye Week

Smith-Njigba’s Instagram post arrives at an interesting point in Seattle’s season.

The Seahawks enter their bye week with a 6-4 record, having snapped a two-game losing streak with their victory over Las Vegas. They return to action against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 29.

Seattle’s quarterback situation has also drawn considerable attention, with Lock stepping in for an injured Sam Darnold against the Raiders.

Smith-Njigba hasn’t let the change under center slow him down. His 171-yard performance against Las Vegas came with Lock throwing him the football, reinforcing his value regardless of which quarterback is directing the offense.

The receiver has also been active in supporting his teammates on social media. Earlier in the week, Smith-Njigba reacted to Lock’s Instagram post celebrating the Raiders victory.

Now Smith-Njigba has offered fans a glimpse of his own perspective during the break.

His latest caption didn’t specify what the billion-dollar feeling was about. But with seven games remaining and one of the NFL’s most prestigious receiving records still within reach, Smith-Njigba has plenty of reasons to trust his instincts.