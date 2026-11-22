Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is not playing today against the Arizona Cardinals. Fantasy owners will likely notice another zero next to Walker’s name in Week 11.

The bigger question is whether Walker will be able to play against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12. Walker is dealing with a groin injury and has now missed the Chiefs’ last two games.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided the latest news on Walker’s injury prior to the star officially being ruled out for the Cardinals-Chiefs game.

“He seems primed to miss his second game in a row with a groin injury,” Rapoport noted during a Nov. 20 appearance on “SportsCenter. “Remember, late, late last week, the Chiefs essentially pulled him.

“He missed the game out of an abundance of caution. Has not practiced yet this week. Certainly seems that he will not be on the field (against the Cardinals) as the team gets ready for him and the stretch run.”

Here’s what we know about Walker’s injury and his status for the Chiefs’ upcoming games.

Will Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker Play Next Game vs. Bills on Thanksgiving Day?

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Fans may remember that Walker was a late addition to the Chiefs’ injury report prior to the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The concerning part about Walker’s injury is the running back has been unable to practice.

Kansas City has a short week before the team’s Thanksgiving matchup at Buffalo. If Walker is unable to return to practice in the next few days, fans can expect the star to once again be sidelined for his third straight game.

The stellar play of Emmett Johnson may prompt the Chiefs to be a bit more cautious with Walker’s return. If Walker misses the Thanksgiving matchup, the star’s next opportunity to play would be on Thursday, Dec. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker Misses 2nd Straight Game With Groin Injury

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The Chiefs have not revealed an official return timeline for Walker amid the star’s groin injury. ESPN’s Field Yates pondered whether the Chiefs held Walker out against the Cardinals with the team’s Thanksgiving clash against the Bills in mind.

“Kenneth Walker III was a DNP all week in practice,” Yates noted in a Nov. 20 message on X.

“The Giants recently held Cam Skattebo out of practice for a full week in advance of a Thursday game the next week. Hopefully the same is in store for Walker before a huge game vs. Buffalo on Thanksgiving.”

Andy Reid on Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker’s Injury: ‘You Don’t Wanna Do Something Stupid’

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While Walker’s injury does not appear to be serious, the playmaker is now in danger of missing his third straight game. Walker dealt with numerous injuries throughout his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid explained why the team is being cautious with Walker’s injury.

“He had a sore groin, so it’s getting better, but with those, you don’t wanna do something stupid, put him out there, and it’s still bugging him a little,” Reid said of Walker during a Nov. 18 media session, per Arrowhead Addict.

“But he’s feeling better than he was. We’ll just see. It’s a day-to-day thing, so we’ll just see how it goes.”