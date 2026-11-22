The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in Indianapolis at the Big Ten conference tournament trying to continue their undefeated season.

In playing Indiana on Sunday, they’re being forced to do it without one of their top players.

Laney Choboy, the brilliant defensive specialist is out of action.

She’s there, and fans have surely noticed that she’s on the sideline. But she’s not on the court doing her usual diving around and saving of points.

Here’s what is known at the moment.

Why Isn’t Laney Choboy Playing Today?

Choboy is a known absence who was ruled out before the match.

Multiple reporters on sight have shared that Choboy is out with an illness.

She’s on the bench, but she’s wearing a mask.

Nebraska DS Laney Choboy is out against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. It seems she is sick https://t.co/xMBQx8tXIc — Abby Barmore (@Abby_Barmore) November 22, 2026

Nebraska defensive specialist Laney Choboy is out today against Indiana with an illness. She travelled with the Huskers to Indy, but is on the bench wearing a mask. — Lincoln Arneal (@Lincoln_VB) November 22, 2026

One reporter, Randy Silver, shared that it seems Choboy’s presence with the team bodes well for her availability later in the tournament:

Per @Abby_Barmore, DS Laney Choboy looks to be out sick for the Nebraska’s Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal vs. Indiana. Normally, when someone is sick, Coach DBK keeps them away from the team to hopefully prevent it from spreading. The fact she is sitting on the bench and is with the team should be a positive sign for her availability if the Huskers win — randysilvertv (@randysilvertv) November 22, 2026

Still, Nebraska will have to manage without Choboy on Sunday.

Laney Choboy Stats

Choboy, a 5-foot-3 senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, is reliable as they come on the back line for the Cornhuskers.

She has been an every-match contributor since first arriving at Nebraska. Through four seasons, she has 896 digs — including 203 this year.

Last season, Choboy was named second-team All-Big Ten and was an All-Region selection.

Choboy is also a quality server who has a career-high 24 aces so far this season.