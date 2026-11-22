Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is playing his first NFL season as a dad after welcoming a baby with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen lights up whenever he talks about their daughter, Harper Haize, 7 months old, and believes becoming a father has made him a better quarterback. The 30-year-old veteran is in the midst of an incredible season.

Entering Week 11, he’s passed for 2,223 yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 66 carries for 290 rushing yards and 11 scores.

This year Allen also added a new title to his resume — movie producer.

While on the red carpet for the film premiere of “The Buffalo Miracle,” directed by Academy Award winner Ben Proudfoot and executive produced by Allen and his production company, Out of Pocket Studios, the Bills star revealed he couldn’t have made this career leap without his wife.

Bills QB Josh Allen Calls Wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Career Advice ‘Invaluable’

Steinfeld, who first became a breakout film star at age 13 following her role in “True Grit,” knows a thing or two about the film industry. She flew to London, where she showed off her all-new look, just before the Dolphins-Bills game for the premiere of her latest movie, “Hexed.”

“Obviously meeting her, and now being married to her, I’ve gotten to see some of the ins and outs of what it’s like in this world,” he told Spectrum News 1 Buffalo on November 17.

“And by no means am I an expert. There’s so much to learn from but to have her to ask questions and to learn on her in certain situations, the knowledge has been invaluable. Yeah, I love her.”

Steinfeld shared the love right back after the movie premiered. She posted a photo of the North Park Theater on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wow wow wow wow wow. The Buffalo Miracle!!!! A must see. So proud of you @joshallenqb & @outofpocket.studios. What an absolute gem. & @bgproudfoot, you’ve done it again.”

Josh Allen and His Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Say Their Daughter Changed Their Lives Ways They Didn’t Expect

Steinfeld answered numerous fan questions in Beau Society earlier this month, including what she’s learned the most about herself while watching Harper grow up.

“There’s a long answer, but I’ll give the short one here,” she wrote. “I’ve learned just how much of myself I still have to discover. I thought becoming a mom would be this transformative experience about loving someone else, and it is that 1000%. But what I didn’t expect is how much she’s teaching me about myself. She’s made me more patient, more present, and so much more aware of how special the little things are.”

Sitting down with Fox reporter Erin Andrews, Allen opened up about the biggest change in his life since welcoming a daughter. “It makes you a little more affectionate. I’m more emotional, and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Allen said.

“I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry. Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this. To see her just figure out life. It’s the freakin coolest thing.”