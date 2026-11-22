After a nail-biting 20-17 win over their NFC South rival, the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers hope to keep up the momentum against the free-falling Baltimore Ravens.

The Panthers took sole possession of first place in the NFC South at 4-5, and they hope to get back to .500 this week against the Ravens.

However, they will have one less player to worry about on the Ravens, as former All-Pro Marlon Humphrey has been ruled inactive.

Controversial Corner

Marlon Humphrey has been no stranger to controversy during his time as a Raven, especially this season. From his polarizing meeting with President Donald Trump to his social media antics, Humphrey has made himself a controversial figure in Baltimore. His latest antics might be the straw that broke the camel’s back, however.

On his podcast “The Marlon Humphrey Show,” Humphrey seemingly took a shot at the residents of the city he’s played in for nearly a decade.

“What is Baltimore best at making? They’re best at making criminals,” Humphrey said on Tuesday.

Humphrey was subsequently made inactive for this week’s game against the Panthers and sent home.

Even without Humphrey playing, the Panthers still have to deal with the challenge of facing an out-of-conference opponent they haven’t faced often.

Unfamiliar Faces

The Panthers haven’t played the Ravens since 2022, so for many players, this will be their first opportunity to line up across from them.

Panthers tight end Darren Waller, in Darrin Gantt’s November 22 article for Panthers.com, discussed the challenge of facing top-level players like safety Kyle Hamilton.

“I think seeing somebody the caliber of a Kyle Hamilton is exciting, you know?” Waller said. “He’s a guy that’s one of the rare defensive talents you’ll see in the league, and to have the opportunity to have matchups with him or just play against him, it’s going to require the best out of you.”

“I think those are the kind of opponents that you want to play because they bring the best.”

Veteran Panthers safety Nick Scott also spoke about the difficulty of preparing to face an unfamiliar opponent.

“It is a change,” Scott said. “With divisional opponents, it’s a little bit different because you see them so much, it becomes more of a game of ‘they-think-that-we-think-that-they-think-that-we-think.‘ But not so much with this.”

Scott then said the Panthers need to play their own game in these situations.

“This week, you just play your rules, your, your brand of football, and look at what they’ve done and how they’ve played teams that run your style of defense or offense and go off that,” Scott continued.

The Panthers hope to reverse fortunes from their game four years ago against the Ravens, where they fell 13-3.