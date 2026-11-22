The San Francisco 49ers are the toast of the NFL right now — not just because of their 8-1 start to the regular season, but because they’ve done it despite a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball that would have destroyed most teams.

That’s brought a ton of praise not just for head coach Kyle Shanahan but for his assistant coaches — and turned 38-year-old offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak into the NFL’s hottest head coaching candidate for 2027.

“Shanahan calls the plays, and the entire football operation flows through him,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero said on November 20. “But few assistants have been more valued by Shanahan than Kubiak, who was highly impressive in head coaching interviews with the Steelers and Raiders last January before informing those teams that he wanted to keep growing in San Francisco.”

The Raiders still went with a Kubiak as their next head coach — Klay Kubiak’s older brother and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, fresh off a Super Bowl win following the 2025 season.

The 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) on Sunday night in Mexico City.

Kyle Shanahan’s Impressive Coaching Tree

Kyle Shanahan was 38 when he was hired as the 49ers’ head coach in February 2017, and he’s led them to two Super Bowl appearances in his first 9 seasons.

Klay Kubiak would be the 7th assistant coach under Shanahan to land a head coaching job. That includes 5 current NFL head coaches: Robert Saleh (Tennessee Titans), DeMeco Ryans (Houston Texans), Jeff Hafley (Miami Dolphins), Mike LaFleur (Arizona Cardinals), and Klint Kubiak.

Shanahan and the Kubiaks are the NFL coaching world’s version of nepo babies — all are sons of Super Bowl-winning head coaches. Shanahan’s father, Mike Shanahan, won two Super Bowls as the head coach of the Denver Broncos in 1997 and 1998, and the Kubiaks’ father, former NFL quarterback Gary Kubiak, won a Super Bowl as the Broncos’ head coach in 2015.

What NFL Head Coaching Jobs Will Be Open in 2027

The Fox Sports NFL head coach hot-seat rankings headed into Week 11 include 7 names—and there are some primo possible openings on the list.

At No. 1 is New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn — a franchise Kubiak would likely stay far, far away from. At No. 2 is Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, another team that seems like a nightmare to take over because of the ownership situation.

The two openings Kubiak would likely leap at, if they become available, are both in the NFC East, where Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn could both be on their way out.