Pete Crow-Armstrong has quickly become one of Major League Baseball’s biggest names. The Chicago Cubs center fielder has established himself as a major presence in the team’s lineup, combining power, speed, and defense. His rising profile has attracted attention beyond baseball, bringing new opportunities and brand partnerships.

Since joining the Cubs as a prospect, the 24-year-old has become central to the team’s plans and a fan favorite at Wrigley Field. Attention around Crow-Armstrong has also extended to his personal life, training background, and relationships with people who have supported his baseball journey.

His latest off-field activity adds to a memorable career stretch, highlighting the people and partnerships around the Cubs star as he celebrates his breakthrough season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Celebrates Unanimous MVP Win With Corona USA Partnership

Pete Crow-Armstrong celebrated his historic 2026 season on Instagram in a paid partnership with Corona USA, marked #CoronaPartner.

He won the National League MVP unanimously, earning all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Crow-Armstrong became MLB’s seventh 40-40 player, finishing with 45 home runs, 41 steals, a .280 average and 107 RBIs. He was the first Cub to do so.

His MVP was one of several honors; the NL Hank Aaron Award, his first Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove, and the NL Platinum Glove. He anchored Chicago’s outfield all season.

The unanimous MVP win also put him in a special place in Cubs history. He became the franchise’s first unanimous winner since the BBWAA began presenting the award in 1931.

He finished ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who had won three consecutive NL MVP awards.

Corona USA joined the celebration in the Instagram comments. The brand’s official account responded with “MVPETEEEEEEEEEEE,” adding to the congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

The partnership supports Corona’s Chicago-area campaign celebrating Crow-Armstrong’s MVP season and underscores the Cubs center fielder’s growing commercial profile.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Celebrates With Parents After Record-Breaking 2026 Season

The Instagram carousel also featured Crow-Armstrong’s parents, actors Ashley Crow and Matthew John Armstrong, adding a personal touch as the Cubs star celebrated a career milestone.

Her appearance alongside her son created a notable connection between Hollywood and Major League Baseball.

Crow-Armstrong’s 2026 MVP recognition drew attention after he hit 45 home runs, stole 41 bases, batted .280, and drove in 107 runs. Leading off for Chicago, he also scored more than 100 runs.

According to FanGraphs, Crow-Armstrong finished with a league-leading 10.6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR).

His 45 home runs and 41 stolen bases made him only the seventh player in MLB history to complete a 40-40 season. He also became the first Cubs player to achieve the milestone.

His defense was equally impressive: Crow-Armstrong led the league with +26 Fielding Run Value, an outfielder Statcast record.

His +26 Outs Above Average tied Byron Buxton’s 2017 single-season outfielder record.