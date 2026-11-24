The Carolina Panthers’ most obvious, notable contract decision that will be arriving sooner rather than later is what to do with quarterback Bryce Young. Will they pay him like a franchise QB on a long-term deal, or not?

But that isn’t the only contract worth considering on the Carolina offense. Tommy Tremble is someone to start thinking about, too.

The Panthers have a crowded tight end depth chart, and it’s a fascinating group.

Darren Waller is the big name who catches the touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans is a talented young player who just had a quality game in Week 11.

Tremble, though, is the guy who has really been the No. 1 tight end all season. He has been part of the group that made Ja’Tavion Sanders a weekly healthy scratch.

It’s Tremble who could be the future of the position in Carolina, if the Panthers can align on what to do with his contract.

Tommy Tremble Contract Update

In a new ESPN article on Tuesday morning, team beat writers named a contract extension candidate for each team.

ESPN’s Mike Kaye named Tremble for the Panthers.

“While Bryce Young is the talk of the town regarding contracts, the QB and the team can slow play the decision because he is signed through 2027,” Kaye writes. “At tight end, Darren Waller has the more recognizable name and prettier stat line, but Tremble is a glue guy in the locker room. Through 10 games, the 2021 third-round pick is on pace to shatter career highs in receptions (27), receiving yards (249) and receiving touchdowns (three). The Panthers use Tremble all around the formation, including at fullback, and his top-notch blocking ability is what sets him apart from the rest of their TEs. Oh, and he won’t turn 27 until next June.”

Tremble is in his prime and should be someone Carolina prioritizes keeping around. It seems that he’s only getting better.

Tommy Tremble Impacting Bryce Young

It’s also worth considering the fact that if the Panthers do intend to keep Young around for the long haul, retaining his reliable tight end is a good plan.

Tight ends are occasionally called a quarterback’s best friend. It wouldn’t make sense for Carolina to lose Tremble so soon before having to make a decision about Young’s future.

Even if they end up going a different direction at QB, having Tremble around will help the offense no matter what.