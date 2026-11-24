The New England Patriots have a familiar name to weigh as the receiver market gains a former All-Pro.

The San Francisco 49ers parted with Brandon Aiyuk on Nov. 23, ending a lengthy standoff. Because the move came after the trade deadline, Aiyuk must pass through waivers before he can negotiate a new contract, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed New England among Aiyuk’s potential destinations on Nov. 23.

That puts an old connection back into the conversation. The Patriots pursued Aiyuk before his last contract extension, though that history alone offers no evidence of a new bid.

Patriots Previously Pursued Brandon Aiyuk in Trade Talks

New England’s interest in Aiyuk was noteworthy in 2024.

ESPN reported that in August that the Patriots had spent months trying to acquire him. They were willing to make him one of the NFL’s five highest-paid receivers by average annual salary.

The Patriots eventually withdrew from those discussions. Aiyuk stayed in San Francisco, which announced a four-year extension through the 2028 season.

His production explained the appeal. Aiyuk earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 17.9 yards per reception, and his receiving yardage ranked seventh in the league.

That also marked his second straight 1,000-yard season. He had established a record of production before the contract dispute and knee injury changed his career.

Those stats provide cause to review his availability since a receiver who could regain that form would offer big upside, especially considering how the Patriots are on the fringe of the playoffs with a depleted WR room.

But the Patriots would need to evaluate the player available today. Their willingness to pay him in 2024 can’t answer questions about his condition or his value in November 2026.

Aiyuk’s Health and Waiver Status Complicate Patriots Fit

Aiyuk’s return comes with a long gap between games.

He tore his ACL and MCL in October 2024. Before that injury, he had 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games that season.

He hasn’t played since. According to Wagoner, the NFL reinstated him Nov. 9 and gave San Francisco a two-week roster exemption. Its expiration forced the team to resolve his status.

Aiyuk offered an encouraging viewpoint when he met with the 49ers earlier this month.

“But I’m back to 100% and looking to get reinstated to the National Football League,” he said, according to ESPN.

The Patriots would need their own medical evaluation before making any commitment. A workout could help establish how well his movement and conditioning have held up through the layoff.

The contract path matters, too. A waiver claim would mean taking on his existing contract, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported. Clearing waivers would allow a team to negotiate fresh terms.

The moment also lands as Drake Maye recovers from a fractured fibula, complicating any effort to judge how a new receiver fits with New England’s starting quarterback.

Therefore, in the end for the Patriots, any decision would depend on that price, his health and the role they could have ready for him.