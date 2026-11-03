Arch Manning to Miami? From Texas to South Florida

It’s safe to say that Arch Manning’s season has gone from promising to disaster as the quarterback’s performance continues to elicit scrutiny.

For Miami Dolphins fans, Manning has been consistently linked to the South Florida franchise in mock drafts over the last year, but now the much-hyped signal caller is linked to another team in Florida.

The Miami Hurricanes.

Yes, the Dolphins need an upgrade at quarterback as Malik Willis has done little to convince anyone that he is the long-term answer at quarterback, but Manning’s play has dropped him out of mock drafts and it appears Manning may not come out for the 2027 NFL Draft which would eliminate him from landing with the Dolphins.

Enter the Miami Hurricanes.

The Canes are no stranger to transfers, having seen success with the likes of Cam Ward, Carson Beck and their current quarterback Darian Mensah.

Mensah has been so good that he is is projected to be the second quarterback taken in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Now, there is chatter that Manning could take his talents to South Florida.

While there is still a possibility that Manning could enter the 2027 NFL Draft, it is becoming increasingly unlikely given his poor play. Another season and a new program could be just what he needs to take a big step in his development and boost his stock in a future NFL Draft.

If he does look to stay another year and transfer, he couldn’t do much better than the Canes who helped turn Ward into a star following his transfer from Washington State and had Beck under center last year for their run to the championship game.

Perhaps all Manning needs is to be out of Steve Sarkisian’s woeful offensive system.

Either way, Manning to Miami is a trend that doesn’t want to go away.