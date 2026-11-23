Taylor Swift was cheering on husband Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs amid the team’s blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 22. Now, the question is whether Swift will be traveling to New York for Thanksgiving for the Chiefs’ massive holiday showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

History tells us that Swift will likely pass on the Chiefs-Bills game, even though it is on Thanksgiving. Traditionally, Swift has not attended Chiefs’ road games, with the NFL playoffs being the rare exception.

Could Swift make another exception for Thanksgiving? Swift opted against attending the Chiefs’ Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington in 2025.

Fans who are hoping to see Swift in attendance for the Chiefs-Bills game are clinging to Kelce’s previous comments about wanting to spend the holidays with his new wife. This will mark the first Thanksgiving for Swift and Kelce as a married couple.

“I’m excited for my first holiday as a married man,” Kelce explained to Women’s Wear Daily’s Lisa Lockwood during a Nov. 5 interview.

“I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as soon as that tree goes up.”

Here’s what we know about Swift’s status ahead of the Chiefs-Bills game on Thanksgiving Day.

Travis Kelce Skipped CMA Date Night With Wife Taylor Swift Ahead of Chiefs Game

In recent weeks, fans have witnessed the power couple divide and conquer given their busy schedules. Kelce passed on attending the CMAs despite Swift’s first performance at the award show in more than a decade.

Instead, Swift was joined by Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes as the Chiefs stars skipped making the trip to Nashville. The Chiefs were playing the Cardinals just days later.

Additionally, Kelce is recovering from an ankle injury which likely decreased his chances of attending the CMAs.

Will Taylor Swift Attend the Chiefs-Bills NFL Game on Thanksgiving Day?

The Chiefs-Bills game taking place on Thanksgiving may slightly increase the chances that Swift could be in attendance. Swift made the trip to Buffalo in 2024 for the Chiefs’ playoff matchup against the Bills.

The singer will not be the only celebrity who fans are waiting to see at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld is a famous actress who could also be in attendance as well.

Ahead of the NFL season, Kelce reflected on the couple’s New York City wedding at Madison Square Garden.

“It was a fun offseason, man,” Kelce noted in August, per ESPN. “The wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.

“It was a crazy night, and it was full of a lot of celebrations.”