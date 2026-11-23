Kyle Busch’s sudden death upended the NASCAR world on May 21. Almost exactly six months later, NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Kurt Busch debuted a Coverland seat cover campaign, and one line in the video leaps out as a direct and emotional tribute to his brother Kyle.

Neither Busch nor Coverland has revealed what his new Coverland endorsement deal pays, or confirmed that the video references Kyle.

Coverland unveiled the campaign film on Monday, posting it to Busch’s social media channels and the company’s own YouTube page. Kurt Busch, the 2004 Cup champion, won 34 Cup Series races in a career that also produced the 2017 Daytona 500 victory and ended after a Pocono Raceway concussion in 2022.

Busch handles the voiceover.

“Speed isn’t something you find. It’s something you earn,” he says in the Coverland video. “Greatness isn’t about winning. It’s about a legacy worth protecting,” Busch says near the end, before the tagline: “Coverland seat covers. Protect what matters.”

The script returns to perseverance more than once. “You keep going, and you give back out there,” Busch says, and he later declares, “I never stop chasing greatness.”

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Kurt Busch Coverland Video Filmed at Radford Racing School

Cameras rolled at Radford Racing School in Arizona, where Busch trained as a rookie. Nicholas Markart directed. Matt Godoy wrote and produced the campaign, Jieying Wu produced, and Aleksei Doktorevitch served as cinematographer, according to the release.

Busch’s own 2020 Corvette C8 is the star car, wrapped in Coverland branding and fitted with custom-designed seat covers. The driving shots came from a robotically controlled camera crane mounted to a moving vehicle, a method borrowed from Hollywood racing movies.

The project began in April. Production stopped after Kyle’s death, then resumed with a reworked storyline, and Busch personally chose the young actors who play him and his family, the release states. Influencers who saw early screenings responded warmly to the childhood scenes and to Busch’s return behind the wheel.

Busch called the project “a perfect story of how you have to work hard,” according to the release, adding that it covers the family, the losses, the wins and the future of protecting what he has built.

Kyle Busch Reference in Coverland Ad Draws Reaction

The narration never mentions Kyle by name. But midway through the 64-second video, Kurt Busch says, “Some people I’d give every trophy to have one more lap with.”

Neither Busch nor Coverland has said the line refers to his brother, though the release ties the rewrite to Kyle’s death and frames the campaign around family, perseverance and legacy. Kyle Busch died at age 41 on May 21.

That loss followed a January in which Kyle presented Kurt’s Hall of Fame ring at the induction ceremony.

“I am so proud of calling you my brother,” Kyle told Kurt from the stage. At the Coca-Cola 600 tribute in May, Kurt laid eight white roses across the No. 8 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield, according to Fox Sports.

“Check out this project with Kurt Busch and Coverland,” Taylor Kitchen wrote in an X post quoting the line.

On Busch’s post sharing the video, one user wrote, “great ad Kurt!” Another called it “Very inspirational.”

Busch’s caption says the road isn’t always straight and that he has never stopped chasing what’s next. It ends with “More laps ahead.”