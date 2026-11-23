The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered what could wind up being a very consequential loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Despite the fact that the undermanned Eagles are being led by third-string quarterback Joe Milton III, they controlled the proceedings for pretty much the entire game on Sunday, with the final score settling in at 19-16.

Pretty much everything went wrong for the Steelers in this one, and that included the team’s injury situation. Star linebacker Alex Highsmith was forced out of this game early with an ankle injury, and while he ultimately did not return after he was forced off the field, Pittsburgh received a positive update on his status moving forward Monday morning.

Highsmith has turned himself into one of the more consistent pass rushers in the NFL during his seven-year stint with the Steelers, and that has continued this season. Even though he left this game early, Highsmith made a big impact, racking up a pair of sacks on Milton. While the offense was struggling, it seemed like Pittsburgh’s pass rush would be able to do enough to keep this game close.

Instead, the Steelers fell in a 13-0 hole, and while they made a late rally, they ultimately came up short, which resulted in their record dropping to 6-4 on the season. Pittsburgh still is in position to earn a playoff spot as of right now, but it is trending in the wrong direction as we approach the final stretch of the campaign.

Losing Highsmith was obviously consequential for this game and beyond, especially with a short week looming for this team. After the game, Highsmith was seen in a walking boot, which indicates he could be forced to miss time. However, a new report has emerged in the wake of this game indicating that he managed to avoid suffering a serious ankle injury.

“Initial belief is Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith’s ankle injury from Sunday is not serious, per source,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Getty Steelers LB Alex Highsmith

Considering the way things are going for the Steelers, they need all of their best players on the field as much as possible. With their next game on Black Friday, Pittsburgh probably won’t have Highsmith on the field when it returns to action, but it seems like he’s going to have a chance to return at some point later in the season, which has to be considered a win for this team.

The problem is that, in the immediate future, things aren’t going to be getting any easier for the Steelers, as they have a tough matchup against the Denver Broncos on their slate in Week 12. That’s why losing to the Eagles could be so consequential, as Pittsburgh’s upcoming slate of opponents is quite daunting. And while this is a positive update, this team will likely have to get by without Highsmith for at least its next game.