Because he left the locker room immediately after the game ended Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers fans didn’t get D.K. Metcalf’s side of the story after his Week 11 ejection. But facing a short week with the Denver Broncos coming to Acrisure Stadium on Friday, Metcalf answered questions from the media Monday morning.

The media session seemed to have one edgy moment after another. One of the more irritable moments from Metcalf came when he denied trying to poke Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean in the eye.

“I didn’t try to poke him in the eye,” Metcalf said, via TribLive.com’s Joe Rutter. “I was just telling him, ‘Stop pushing me.’

“That’s all I said.”

In the middle of the answer, Metcalf called the reporter who asked the question a “drama-centric guy.”

The wideout then received a question on if he regretted leaving the locker room early right after the game. Rutter described Metcalf’s next response as “testy.”

“I was avoiding y’all,” said Metcalf, referring to the media. “Nothing [expletive] new.”

On Sunday against the Eagles, Metcalf received an automatic ejection for committing two personal foul penalties during the third quarter of a 19-16 loss. The second penalty was a taunting call against Metcalf for an exchange with DeJean.

Did D.K. Metcalf Poke Eagles’ Cooper DeJean in Eye?

DeJean told reporters after the game Sunday that Metcalf wasn’t successful but tried to poke him in the eye. That’s the answer Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy also provided to the media when asked why the Pittsburgh WR1 received a taunting penalty and subsequent ejection.

“Referee told me he poked the defender in the eye,” McCarthy told reporters in his postgame press conference.

A replay from the CBS Sports broadcast appeared to confirm what DeJean and McCarthy shared after the game.

“Video sure seems to suggest that DK Metcalf poked Cooper DeJean in the eyes to set off the latest confrontation,” wrote Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders on Sunday as a caption to the video replay.

Video sure seems to suggest that DK Metcalf poked Cooper DeJean in the eyes to set off the latest confrontation.Certainly possible that could earn him a suspensionpic.twitter.com/VJrVPAd4IA https://t.co/sBjj6fPHnv— Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) November 22, 2026

Interestingly, before Metcalf denied poking DeJean in the eye, he told reporters he couldn’t remember what happened with the Eagles defensive back.

Then when a reporter brought up the video where he appeared to poke DeJean in the eye, Metcalf’s memory suddenly returned to him — at least enough for him to offer a denial.

Steelers’ Metcalf Blames Opponents for Failing to Control His Emotions

The other notable answer Metcalf provided to reporters Monday was to a question about why he has been prone to lose his temper during games.

“I think you gotta ask the people that seemingly do that to me,” said Metcalf, via Steelers Now’s Brendan Howe.

When asked if he wished he would have handled things differently Sunday, Metcalf said: “I just wish I would have been there for my team.”

The veteran receiver refused to answer questions on any potential discipline he might receive from the league or the Steelers. But Metcalf did say his teammates, “always got my back.”

Metcalf also said his frustrating season statistically had nothing to do with what happened against DeJean.

In 10 games this season, Metcalf has posted 36 catches, 434 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He’s averaging the fewest yards and receptions per game of his career. Metcalf has also posted his lowest yards per catch average since 2022.

On Sunday against the Eagles, he had one catch for two yards on four targets.